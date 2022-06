Residents of California will be able to vote to add abortion rights to their state's constitution on their midterm election ballots in November. The state Assembly voted Monday to amend Article 1 of the California Constitution to say, "The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual's reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives."

