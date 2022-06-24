ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heart Attack, Meet Covid

By James Leonard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYet compared to last winter’s Delta variant surge, Omicron’s spring visit was mild. In Delta’s worst week...

deadlinedetroit.com

Starkman: Spectrum’s Abortion Stand Is Why Hospital’s Takeover of Beaumont Must Be Reversed

The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Metro Detroit, Spectrum Health CEO Tina Freese Decker lied to you. On Friday, upon learning that Spectrum’s position on abortion reflected the conservative values of its hometown Grand Rapids, you experienced the implications of Freese Decker’s deceit.
DETROIT, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan to destroy some infant blood spots in fight over consent

Michigan has agreed to destroy more than 3 million dried blood spots taken from babies and kept in storage. It's all part of a partial settlement in an ongoing lawsuit over consent and privacy in the digital age. Hospitals routinely prick the heels of newborns to draw blood to check for more than 50 rare diseases.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Detroit flooding was "inevitable," Great Lakes Water Authority report says

Operational failures by the Great Lakes Water Authority were not a significant cause of flooding in and around Detroit last June, according to a new independent report commissioned by the GLWA. An overnight storm in the early morning hours of June 26 dumped more than six inches of rain in...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Gas prices continue to decline across Michigan, nationwide

(WXYZ) — AAA of Michigan says gas prices have continued to move downward, both across the country and in metro Detroit. AAA says prices are down in Michigan 11 cents from a week ago. Across the state, drivers are paying an average of $5.06 a gallon for regular unleaded....
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

First mosquito-borne virus of 2022 detected in Michigan mosquitoes

Mosquitos that were collected for testing by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories, or MDHHS BOL, in Bay County have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus, or JCV. JCV is the first mosquito-borne virus to be detected in 2022. JCV is spread to mosquitos when they feed on animals that have the virus in their blood. JCV is spread to people when they are bit by infected mosquitos. MDHHS said that most of these cases occur during late spring through mid-fall. In a statement, MDHHS reminded residents that the best way to protect against JCV...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

She’s back: Kim Adams returns to WDIV weather team in August

DETROIT – Former Local 4 News Meteorologist Kim Adams will rejoin WDIV as Meteorologist on all of our station’s main content platforms -- Local 4 News on television, the station website ClickOnDetroit, and the station’s streaming channel Local 4+, it was announced today by WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Midwest’s largest rib festival returns to Michigan

The 5th annual Michigan Rib Fest kicks off this Friday in Lake Orion. The event, which is produced by the non-profit Friends of the Castle and CV events, will take place on 2 sites this year: the 21-acre Canterbury Village and the Wildwood Amphitheater located across the street. With this...
LAKE ORION, MI
wrif.com

Michigan is Getting Its First Playa Bowls Restaurant

If fresh food is your thing, then you’re in luck, as Michigan just got its first Playa Bowls restaurant. The New Jersey-based fast-casual restaurant uses the freshest, most high-quality ingredients to serve up açaí, pitaya and coconut bowls. The spot also offers smoothies, oatmeal bowls, vegan granola and fresh juices.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan agrees to destroy more than 3 million blood spots taken from babies

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan has agreed to destroy more than 3 million dried blood spots taken from babies and kept in storage. It’s all part of a partial settlement in an ongoing lawsuit over consent and privacy in the digital age. Hospitals routinely prick the heels of newborns to draw blood to check for more than 50 rare diseases. That practice isn’t being challenged.
LANSING, MI
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

UWM Announces 'Across The Board' Rate Cuts

United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the Pontiac, Mich.-based national wholesale and purchase lender, has announced it will drop rates across the board by 50-100 basis points (bps) with its “Game On” pricing. The UWM offering takes the lender’s Compete & Beat program, which was launched in May to beat...
PONTIAC, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Roe decision could hit low-income Michigan women hard financially: 'It's unconscionable'

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade could have long-standing  ripple effects on women in Michigan, disrupting their participation in the labor force and pushing them into financial trouble, experts say. Without resources like access to quality child care and paid leave, the move to restrict abortions could hit low-income women even harder, they say. Abortions are...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor man finds body in drainage area in Chesterfield Township

A man taking a walk discovered a body in a drainage area in Chesterfield Township on Sunday evening, police said. A 27-year-old Ann Arbor man called police after finding the body lying in a drainage area with heavily overgrown vegetation, police said. It’s believed that the body had been there for some time, police said. The body was discovered on Gratiot Avenue near 22 Mile Road.
ANN ARBOR, MI

