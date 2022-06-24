Heart Attack, Meet Covid

Mosquitos that were collected for testing by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories, or MDHHS BOL, in Bay County have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus, or JCV. JCV is the first mosquito-borne virus to be detected in 2022. JCV is spread to mosquitos when they feed on animals that have the virus in their blood. JCV is spread to people when they are bit by infected mosquitos. MDHHS said that most of these cases occur during late spring through mid-fall. In a statement, MDHHS reminded residents that the best way to protect against JCV...

GRAND LEDGE, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO