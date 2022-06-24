ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Man's Last-Minute Decision Wins Him $1 Million Lottery Prize

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes a small change to your routine could alter the course of your life. Maybe you decided to turn left to go to work instead of right for a job interview at another company or you made dinner at home instead of ordering takeout and saved some money for a rainy day. One man in Tennessee's last-minute decision to buy an additional lottery ticket turned out to be just what he needed to score the grand prize .

Jeff Stewart of Covington recently stopped by the Murphy USA at 1631 Highway 51 S to fill up on gas and decided to try his luck at the lottery while he was there. Rather than just pick up one ticket, he bought a second Millionaire Jumbo Bucks instant ticket, a move that won him $1 million, according to a release from the Tennessee Lottery .

"I was just going to buy one, but for some reason I decided to buy two," he said, adding of his hefty win, "I still can't believe it."

Stewart claimed his prize in Nashville last week, bringing his wife and brother along to celebrate the massive win.

However, he isn't the only person in Tennessee to score a recent $1 million lottery prize . Retired TVA worker David Richie from Ooltewah won the sum during the June 11 Powerball Drawing, picking up his winning ticket at the Snow Hill Road Publix in Ooltewah.

Memphis, TN
