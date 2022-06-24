ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KA-BOOM! Where to find the best fireworks in North Texas

By KERA
keranews.org
 3 days ago

Where are we going to see the fireworks this year?". It's the age-old question that pops up every 4th of July. The big day falls on a Monday this year, so it can be a little tricky knowing the details for the hometown displays. Lucky for you, Art&Seek has created a...

www.keranews.org

Comments / 0

ROCKWALL, TX
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick expanding Texas footprint

Chicken Salad Chick will open 16 restaurants over the next five years in Texas, thanks to the signing of two major deals over the past year — one for eight units in San Antonio and most recently one for eight in Austin. Although Texas is home to 21 locations in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, the brand plans to open five more by year's end.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

How many 100-degree days will Dallas-Fort Worth see in 2022?

DALLAS — Sure, technically, summer only started here in North Texas on June 22 -- according to the astronomical calendar, anyway. But if you've been watching our WFAA weather team's forecasts throughout May and into June -- or, jeez, if you've even lived through a Texas summer just once before -- then you know that climatological summer klicks off around these parts well before the solstice's arrival.
TEXAS STATE
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Plano, TX

It's no doubt that Texas is one of your dream destinations, but where exactly in Texas is the real question. This article will dive deep into Plano, one of the most pleasant cities in the state. The city, located in Texas' extreme north, is rich in culture and history. Plano...
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#North Texas#City Park#Yankee Doodle#Ka Boom#The Crape Myrtle Capital
CW33 NewsFix

Report says this Dallas restaurant is the most romantic restaurant in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to the people in love. Nothing is better than date night. It makes you feel connected to your partner. If you haven’t had a date night in a while, take this as the universe telling you to go on a date with your partner. To help you make date night happen, here is a suggestion on what to do: go on a romantic dinner date.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

American comfort food eatery Ford's Garage now open in Plano

American comfort food eatery Ford's Garage opened its new Plano location June 13. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact Newspaper) Ford’s Garage opened June 13 at 3904 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Styled like a 1920s service station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures, Ford’s Garage offers gourmet burgers and American comfort food entrees, such as meatloaf, chili, and macaroni and cheese, according to the eatery’s website. It also offers a variety American craft beers, wine and cocktails. The restaurant is in the building formerly occupied by Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years of service at that location. According to a listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s website, Ford’s Garage did an estimated $1 million in renovation work on the building. 469-940-3673. www.fordsgarageusa.com.
PLANO, TX
Thrillist

The 14 Best Places to Watch Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

The time of year is upon us when the lyrics to America’s most patriotic songs come to vivid life. From broad stripes, bright stars, and tiny bombs bursting in air to many-a-rocket’s red glare, it’s not just one Party in the U.S.A., but several throughout North Texas. We’ve already had a few fireworks displays to get us into the spirit this past weekend, but the bulk of the Independence Day celebrations take place this upcoming long weekend. So whether you’re in Dallas, Fort Worth, or one of our many suburbs, you’re close to more than your fair share of exploding nighttime light shows. Or head to the shores of White Rock Lake for one of our favorite spots to view multiple shows in every direction. Read on for 14 thrilling ways to celebrate America with red, white, and blue to spare.
FORT WORTH, TX
cw39.com

Rain hammers Dallas as cold front moves over Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) Driving rain and hail lashed a street in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 26, as a cold front brought gusty winds and pouring rain to the area. In footage recorded by @RealMikeTX, the self-described “weather fan” can be heard expressing his excitement at the stormy weather.
FORT WORTH, TX
KVUE

Report: Some Texas distillers want lawmakers to allow alcohol sales on Sundays

AUSTIN, Texas — During the next legislative session, Texas spirit makers want to see lawmakers make changes to help them grow their businesses. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), among the changes industry leaders are seeking is the ability for Texas liquor producers to sell more of their products at their distilleries. Some spirit makers are also pushing for seven-day sales.
AUSTIN, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Dallas, Texas

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Dallas, Texas list presents some amazing choice restaurants that specialize in Seafood in the wonderful city of Dallas, Texas. While many people are aware of the amazing BBQ that is featured in the city of Dallas, we can’t forget that in a city so big, there are also many other choices for food lovers. The city of Dallas is also home to an amazing selection of high-quality Seafood Restaurants. Here are ten of our favorites.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Parker County Peach Festival Expands

The Parker County Peach Festival returns in 2022 for its 37th anniversary. The all-day event draws large crowds to downtown Weatherford on July 9 for a fun-packed Saturday. The festival expands this year to feature over 200 arts and craft, food, and activity vendors in booths scattered all around the historic Weatherford courthouse. The festival offers everything peachy from homemade peach ice cream to cobbler, pie, peach tea, smoothies, or ice cream topped with fresh peaches. For those watching calories, those juicy Parker County peaches are a treat in themselves with no need of extra sweeteners.
PARKER COUNTY, TX

