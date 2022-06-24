ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

WATCH: Pregnant Sea Lion Wanders Onto California Golf Course

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

This was possibly the last thing that workers at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad expected to see on the golf course yesterday morning. According to KTLA , there was a pregnant sea lion wandering around the course that was reluctant to be leave the 16th hole.

It was speculated that the high tide had something to do with the sea lions escape from the ocean, but no one knows for sure how she ended up three miles away from the coast. Resort lifeguards nicknamed the pregnant sea lion "bogey". Shortly after spotting Bogey, the staff called SeaWorld Animal Rescue for assistance in helping her back into the ocean.

KTLA mentioned that Bogey was not in distress. She seemed quite content just resting on the golf course. Though Bogey was comfortable with the people and her new environment, rescuers noted how important it was to get the soon-to-be mother back into her natural habitat to reproduce.

When the SeaWorld rescue crew tried to coax Bogey off of the golf course, she quickly moved in the opposite direction. Workers were given the proper safety gear and had to attend a quick safety course to help the rescue along.

After a bit of struggling, they were able to return the animal safely back to her habitat.

