This Is The Most Popular Type Of Pizza In Pennsylvania

White pizza is the most popular type of pizza in the state of Pennsylvania .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking each state's most popular type of pizza , which included White as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Sauceless white pies are the pizza more ordered in the Keystone State," Eat This, Not That 's Meghan Cameron wrote. "Pennsylvania is also the home to the most expensive pizza in the U.S. The gold-flecked Mona Lisa pizza at Divino Pizzeria Grill features lobster, tiger prawns, caviar, and mushrooms that have been soaked in Dom Perignon."

