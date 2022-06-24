ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

This Is The Most Popular Type Of Pizza In Pennsylvania

By Jason Hall
102.5 WDVE
102.5 WDVE
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yqRZl_0gLIFQnP00
Photo: Getty Images

White pizza is the most popular type of pizza in the state of Pennsylvania .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking each state's most popular type of pizza , which included White as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Sauceless white pies are the pizza more ordered in the Keystone State," Eat This, Not That 's Meghan Cameron wrote. "Pennsylvania is also the home to the most expensive pizza in the U.S. The gold-flecked Mona Lisa pizza at Divino Pizzeria Grill features lobster, tiger prawns, caviar, and mushrooms that have been soaked in Dom Perignon."

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the most popular type of pizza in every state:

  1. Alabama- Deep Dish
  2. Alaska- Deep Dish
  3. Arizona- Sicilian
  4. Arkansas- Supreme
  5. California- Veggie
  6. Colorado- White
  7. Connecticut- White
  8. Delaware- Sicilian
  9. Florida- Sicilian
  10. Georgia- Deep Dish
  11. Hawaii- Thin Crust
  12. Idaho- Veggie
  13. Illinois- Deep Dish
  14. Indiana- Deep Dish
  15. Iowa- Thin Crust
  16. Kansas- Supreme
  17. Kentucky- Buffalo Chicken
  18. Louisiana- Supreme
  19. Maine- Deep Dish
  20. Maryland- White
  21. Massachusetts- Sicilian
  22. Michigan- Deep Dish
  23. Minnesota- Deep Dish
  24. Mississippi- Sicilian
  25. Missouri- Hawaiian
  26. Montana- Veggie
  27. Nebraska- Veggie
  28. Nevada- Sicilian
  29. New Hampshire- Buffalo Chicken
  30. New Jersey- Sicilian
  31. New Mexico- Sicilian
  32. New York- Sicilian
  33. North Carolina- Meat Lovers
  34. North Dakota- Hawaiian
  35. Ohio- Hawaiian
  36. Oklahoma- Supreme
  37. Oregon- Hawaiian
  38. Pennsylvania- White
  39. Rhode Island- White
  40. South Carolina- White
  41. South Dakota- Buffalo Chicken
  42. Tennessee- Supreme
  43. Texas- Supreme
  44. Utah- Margherita
  45. Vermont- Veggie
  46. Virginia- White
  47. Washington- Veggie
  48. West Virginia- Sicilian
  49. Wisconsin- Deep Dish
  50. Wyoming- Supreme

Comments / 1

Related
kolomkobir.com

The Best Glamping Campgrounds in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state with plenty of wildlife, pristine waters, and a great place for fun outdoor activities such as water rafting, hiking, or fishing. It is also home to some of the best glamping campgrounds. If you are wondering what glamping is, it is the same as traditional camping. Still, it includes modern amenities such as electricity, running water, a queen- or king-size bed, and some air-conditioning. According to Pennlive, glamping provides a perfect way of enjoying the best of both worlds. You will also be able to get in touch with nature by participating in various fun outdoor activities. Here, we will take a closer look at some of the best glamping campgrounds in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Changes coming for Pennsylvania boat registration after new law signed

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed a new law changing the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commissions’ boat registration period. Senate Bill 403 aligns the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s (PFBC) boat registration period with the calendar year. The PFBC may issue registrations valid for a period not to exceed three years, which will be valid […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
North Dakota State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Hawaii State
State
Vermont State
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
WDTN

Unique places to visit in Ohio

It’s more than 20,000 square feet dedicated to the design and technology of signs over the years. There’s also a neon workshop inside the museum, where you can see tube benders at work.
OHIO STATE
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania, Norfolk Southern offer details on expanded western Pa. passenger-rail access

HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NS) have reached an agreement to expand passenger rail access in western Pennsylvania. The milestone follows a February 2022 announcement that the parties would jointly examine opportunities to eliminate chokepoints and improve Pennsylvania’s rail system to better permit freight and passenger trains to operate together.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Pizza#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Food Drink#Restaurant Info
CBS News

CEO: Duolingo will move operations should Pennsylvania ban abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said. The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Treasurer announces $100 deposits for these Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity today announced that qualifying PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan (GSP) account owners will receive a $100 account deposit. In addition, all PA 529 GSP account owners’ asset-based fees will be waived for the fiscal year, beginning July 1, 2022. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

The Most Remote Place in Pennsylvania is Breathtaking

Nestled in the Susquehannock State Forest in Austin, Hammersley Wild Area has earned the title of the most isolated area in Pennsylvania. Spanning over 30,000 acres and filled with hiking trails, swimming holes, wildlife, and breathtaking views, this is one place you’ll definitely want to add to your bucket list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
backcountryhunters.org

It's time to modernize PA's antlerless license system

Whether by working to ensure walk-in-access to our favorite hunting spots or breaking down barriers to recruit new hunters, BHA PA strives to improve access and opportunity for hunters throughout Pennsylvania. Senate Bill 431, introduced by Senator Dan Laughlin, proposes to improve access by authorizing the sale of antlerless deer...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Pick-Your-Own Produce at These Local Farms This Summer

Looking for a DIY way to spice up your summer and your kitchen?. Check out these farms in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware where you can get out in the sun (remember your hat and sunscreen) to pick your own fresh berries, peaches, apples, pumpkins and various other fruits and vegetables.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
102.5 WDVE

102.5 WDVE

Pittsburgh, PA
3K+
Followers
497
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

Home of the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://dve.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy