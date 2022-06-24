ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

‘Pharma bro’ Martin Shkreli launches Substack following prison release

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3E9k_0gLIFNOS00

“Pharma bro” Martin Shkreli has launched a newsletter on Substack in the wake of his release from federal prison.

The 39-year-old, who was convicted in 2017, was released from a Pennsylvania prison and into a Bureau of Prisons halfway house in New York in May. He launched his free-for-now blog this week and claims it will cover “investing, science and technology.”

Shkreli says that he wrote the first post the week before his 18 May release from prison, though it only published on Thursday. In it, he asks if Twitter will end his ban, which has been in place since 2017.

The first post also includes a joke about Shkreli’s notorious drug price-hiking past.

“This will not be a free Substack. Expect a 5000% price increase soon. Just don’t mix up relative and absolute changes. That’s been a matter of confusion in the past,” he wrote.

Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison back in March 2018 and was released after four years after receiving credit for good behaviour. The former pharmaceutical executive also spent six months in prison before his sentencing.

A federal judge revoked his bail two months after his conviction when he offered his Facebook followers $5,000 for a sample of Hillary Clinton’s hair.

Shkreli notably received his “Pharma bro” nickname while CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals after it raised the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim from $13.50 to $750 per pill overnight in 2015.

The drug treats a rare parasitic disease that strikes pregnant women, cancer patients, and AIDS patients.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Journalist who dated Martin Shkreli reveals she missed marriage counselling to visit ‘pharma bro’ in jail

Christie Smythe, the former Bloomberg journalist who left her husband to be with “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli, has opened up about their relationship and the moment she realised she was “in love” with the “the most hated man in America”.Smythe, 39, who first spoke about her relationship with Shkreli in an Elle profile in December 2020, in which she revealed that she quit her job, divorced her husband Devin Arcoleo, and froze her eggs in the hopes of a future with the businessman, has shared additional insight into the timeline in an interview with The Sunday Times.In 2015, Shkreli...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
StyleCaster

Here’s What Will Happen to Amber if She Can’t Afford to Pay Johnny’s $10M in Damages & if She Could Go to Jail

Click here to read the full article. Since the trial ended. there have been questions about what happens to Amber Heard now after Johnny Depp’s verdict and his win in their defamation case. Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2016. Heard filed for divorce in May 2016 after 15 months of marriage. In her divorce filing, she also obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp, claiming that he abused her while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Depp denied the accusations, and a $7 million settlement was reached out of court in August 2016. Heard pledged to donate...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Feds Want Longer Jail Sentence for Nicki Minaj’s Husband

Federal prosecutors have recommended a stricter jail sentence for Kenneth Petty in advance of his upcoming sentencing for failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California. Lawyers for the husband of Nicki Minaj had previously petitioned for him to be placed on house arrest, but prosecutors feel that the amenities were too comfortable for Petty to serve time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Martin Shkreli
TIME

What Legal Experts Think of Amber Heard's Chances on Appeal

A jury may have come back with a victory for Johnny Depp in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, but the legal drama is far from over. Heard’s lawyers have said that she will appeal the decision, a process that will likely take years. TIME spoke to experts about what happens next in the case, Heard’s chances of winning an appeal, and how far this legal fight could go.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Pharma Bro#Science And Technology#Bureau Of Prisons#Turing Pharmaceuticals#Dise
Daily Mail

Inflation-busting NY couple with nine children who own their own home and have zero debt spend just $364 a month by growing their own vegetables, buying in bulk and shopping with restaurant supply stores

A frugal couple with nine children who own their home in upstate New York, have zero debt and spend just $364 a month, say they're coping with the nation's record-high inflation by doing what they've always done: not spending money. The Shillito family of Burnt Hill, New York, grow fruits...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fortune

Tobacco companies will be forced to reduce nicotine in U.S. cigarettes until they’re non-addictive, if the Biden administration has its way: report

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Tobacco companies will be forced to reduce nicotine in cigarettes sold in the U.S. to nonaddictive, or minimally addictive, levels, if the Biden administration has its way. The policy could...
U.S. POLITICS
Us Weekly

Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial

More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

The Independent

718K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy