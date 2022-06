CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating the death of a TV and movie actress in the town of Cape Vincent over the weekend. Troopers say they responded to 33753 Old Farm Road shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, where they, along with Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance, found the body of 61-year-old Mary Mara in the St. Lawrence River.

CAPE VINCENT, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO