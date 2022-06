The legislature’s “Grand Bargain” on education funding looks like a raw deal for Arizona’s children. We acknowledge passage of much needed funding for our Arizona public schools, including the addition of a poverty weight and special education funding, as well as additional funding for the Arizona Promise Program. It’s critically needed and much overdue. However, we’d be remiss in not highlighting that in brokering this deal, the legislature also passed a bill to expand vouchers that will divert money toward private schools.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO