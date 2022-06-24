Rapid City Journey Museum preparing for a busy summer

RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- Last weekend marked the 146th anniversary of the Battle of Little Bighorn, known as the Battle of the Greasy Grass in some native communities. The battle marked a resounding defeat for George Custer’s Seventh Cavalry, and victory for multiple plains tribes. To mark the day, Rapid...
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Transportation Department held open houses last week in Sioux Falls and Rapid City to get input on the state “Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Plan.”. Mike Behm, head of the Division of Planning and Engineering, told the Transportation Commission its part of a national plan.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Camping is meant to be a time of enjoyment and exploration for visitors traveling across different landscapes, but the Bureau of Land Management says that some folks are taking advantage of that in an illegal way. Regulations state that people must occupy their camper for at...
Songs of worship filled the air at the rush-no-more campgrounds in Sturgis for the final day of the annual Black Hills Bluegrass Festival. High Plains Tradition and the Cedar Hill Band took to the stage.. Creating a down-home style church. Something that Piedmont Residents Randy and Christi Pawlovich look forward...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway into a fire call at a building in central Rapid City on Monday. According to a social media post, firefighters with the Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to 4th Street and Main Streets for a fire around 10:15 a.m. MT.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Stacker) —Stacker compiled a list of where people in Rapid City, SD Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Rapid City between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission Monday heard first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 5.40 Tourist Conveyances, which governs bus tours to Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said city officials are proposing the addition of a line in the ordinance, granting the city commission authority to establish the routes tour bus companies must take to and from Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Emotions are high across the country as the Supreme Court announces their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. We spoke with people in Rapid City about how they feel about this decision. The decision has many people wondering what other precedents the Court will strike...
In his latest guest column with tales from the petition trail in Meade County, Bob Newland says he’s had a couple suspicious characters inquire about working for him as paid petition circulators… suspicious enough to make him think they might be fingers on the long arm of the law trying to trip him up!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Critics of the Supreme Court decision are already taking to the streets across the country. Dozens of community members came out to downtown Rapid City this evening -- as part of an impromptu demonstration...demanding the right to legal, safe abortion. Over a hundred demonstrators filled...
A woman was hospitalized following an encounter with a buffalo near Wildlife Loop Road last Thursday morning. At 11:21 a.m. a call came to Custer County Dispatch reporting a 19-year-old Colorado woman had been hit by a buffalo, had an injured leg and could not walk. Custer State Park reported...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man is arrested, charged with aggravated assault following a shooting incident in North Rapid Thursday night. Gilbert Mesteth IV (the fourth) is accused of shooting another man during an altercation on the 500 block of Monroe Street. The shooting victim, according to police, had a superficial injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A visit to the Black Hills turned scary for one family Thursday. The Pennington County Sheriff’s says a pickup pulling a camper rolled over on Highway 16 in front of the Reptile Gardens. The pickup landed on its wheels while the camper ended...
SPEARFISH — At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Spearfish police received notification of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Canyon Street. According to the Spearfish Police Department, the crash involved a 2019 Chevrolet Trax, driven by William Lee, 84, of Spearfish, and a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by a 15-year-old male, also of Spearfish. A juvenile male passenger of the PT Cruiser received an injury to his hand. He was transported to Spearfish Monument Hospital by the Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service where he was treated and released. Sunshine Towing responded to the scene and had to remove both vehicles. The Spearfish Fire Department responded to the scene to assist with cleanup. The juvenile male driver of the PT Cruiser was cited for careless driving. It was determined that speed was a factor in this event.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police say a man is in custody after shooting in a basement — when he wasn't even supposed to have a gun. Authorities say 32-year-old Gilbert Mesteth IV shot another person in the basement of a home in the 600 block of Farlow avenue. They say the victim had superficial injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
