As Fourth of July weekend draws near, travel is shaping up to be what we thought it would: utter lunacy. Per AAA‘s forecast, more than 47.9 million Americans are reportedly taking trips this week, for what is expected to be the second-busiest Independence Day for travel since 2000. Meanwhile, on Sunday, TSA screened 2,462,097 passengers — making it the single busiest travel day since February of 2020. As Sean Cudahy points out at The Points Guy, “nine of the ten busiest days for air travel passenger volume since March 2020 have come in the last month — and the majority of those days fell in the last week or two.” In short, it’s going to be a banner week for travel.

LIFESTYLE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO