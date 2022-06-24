ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee County, MI

Change to obscure law could negatively impact employment services statewide

By Jeff Zide
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A proposed to change to a workforce staffing rule could eliminate hundreds of jobs. Here is what is...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Manistee County, MI
Government
City
Petoskey, MI
County
Manistee County, MI
City
Cadillac, MI
Local
Michigan Government
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
716
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy