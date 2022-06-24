ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — June 24, 2022

By Zev Fima, @zevfima
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe major averages bounced back this week: The S&P 500 gained 5%, while...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Investors could do ‘a lot worse’ than FedEx here, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that while the market has yet to overcome the challenges threatening to create a recession, FedEx stock might be able to weather the turbulence. "This company's taking control of its own destiny. … I think you could do a lot worse," he said....
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Spirit Airlines, BioNTech, Robinhood and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Spirit Airlines (SAVE) – Spirit Airlines lost 4.7% in the premarket after saying it would accept the latest improved takeover bid from Frontier Group (ULCC). The latest Frontier cash-and-stock bid is valued at $2.7 billion based on Friday's closing prices, while the most recent JetBlue (JBLU) all-cash offer is worth $3.7 billion. Spirit believes it is unlikely regulators would approve a combination with JetBlue, a notion that JetBlue has disputed. Frontier lost 1.7% while JetBlue was unchanged.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow#Club#Meta Platforms
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock futures rose before the open Monday morning, as equities markets looked to continue the momentum from last week's positive performance. Since entering a bear market earlier this month, the S&P 500 is up about 7.5%. It's still not clear whether markets hit a bottom after this year's dramatic decline, however, and investors will keep a close eye on economic indicators — including a monthly reading on durable goods orders at 8:30 a.m. ET Monday and pending home sales at 10 a.m.
STOCKS
CNBC

Amazon plans two Prime shopping events this year, with second one in Q4

Amazon is planning to hold a "Prime Fall" deal event in the fourth quarter, according to a notice viewed by CNBC. The company recently notified third-party merchants about the addition. Amazon is increasingly looking beyond its Prime Day to drum up sales and attract new members to its discount club.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Crypto fund defaults on $670M loan, and Bitfury CEO says prices aren't 'relevant': CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, CNBC speaks to Brian Brooks, CEO of Bitfury, and Brooks Entwistle, managing director of APAC & MENA for Ripple, at the Aspen Ideas Festival.
MARKETS
CNBC

SPACs wipe out half of their value as investors lose appetite for risky growth stocks

SPACs, once Wall Street's hottest tickets, have become one of the most hated trades this year. The proprietary CNBC SPAC Post Deal Index, which is comprised of SPACs that have completed their mergers and taken their target companies public, has fallen nearly 50% this year. The losses more than doubled the S&P 500's 2022 decline as the equity benchmark fell into a bear market.
STOCKS
CNBC

The housing market slowdown is showing up in shipping data from China

As the housing market slows amid higher mortgage rates, orders of home building construction materials such as lumber are down. Shippers also say shipments of appliances are declining, and there is a major slowdown in furniture and home decoration orders from China and Vietnam. Despite concerns about inflation and consumer...
BUSINESS
CNBC

44% of Americans work a side hustle to make ends meet — but it may not be an efficient way to earn more, says expert

Americans are increasingly turning to side hustles to make more money amid economic uncertainty and persistent high inflation. Some 44% of Americans are working at least one extra job to make ends meet each month, according to survey from Insuranks, a small-business insurance marketplace. The online survey of more than 1,000 adults working at least one job took place from May 31 through June 2.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold prices steady as investors await fresh impetus

Spot gold held its ground at $1,824.51 per ounce, as of 0246 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,824.50. Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, as traders refused to commit in either direction in the absence of market-moving catalysts. Spot gold held its ground at $1,824.51 per ounce, as...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy