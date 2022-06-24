Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — June 24, 2022

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock futures rose before the open Monday morning, as equities markets looked to continue the momentum from last week's positive performance. Since entering a bear market earlier this month, the S&P 500 is up about 7.5%. It's still not clear whether markets hit a bottom after this year's dramatic decline, however, and investors will keep a close eye on economic indicators — including a monthly reading on durable goods orders at 8:30 a.m. ET Monday and pending home sales at 10 a.m.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO