Youngstown, OH

Hickory grad transferring to Division I baseball program

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Hickory Hornets standout baseball player Connor Evans is transferring from Division II Chestnut Hill to Division I Kennesaw State.

KSU is coming off a trip to the NCAA Regionals this past season finishing the year 36-28.

At Chestnut Hill, Evans hit .440 with 10 doubles, 32 runs scored and 31 RBIs.

Evans was named CACC Baseball Rookie of the Year for his play.

While at Hickory, he helped the Hornets to a District-10 championship.

Evans was named our Student Athlete of the Year in 2021.

