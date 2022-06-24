ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple Sues Boston Hospital Over Loss of Baby's Body

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts couple whose prematurely-born baby girl died less than two weeks after she was delivered has sued one of Boston's most prestigious hospitals for losing the infant's body, denying the parents the opportunity to hold a proper funeral and burial. The lawsuit filed Thursday...

Hospital Lost Body of Baby Who Died 12 Days After Birth, Parents Say

A Massachusetts couple is suing a Boston hospital for losing the remains of their premature baby, allegedly tossing it out with soiled linen by mistake. “There’s just so much anger because they threw her out like trash,” Alana Ross, 37, told The Boston Globe. “The fact that at least she was gone before she ended up in a landfill is the only thing that kind of gets me through.” Her daughter, Everleigh, was born three months premature and survived just 12 days. A funeral home went to retrieve her body from the Brigham and Women’s Hospital morgue only to find no one knew where it was. Detectives later determined a hospital staffer likely placed the tiny swaddled body on the wrong cart and it was then discarded. “We continue to express our deepest sympathies and most sincere apologies,” the hospital said in a statement.
