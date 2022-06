A swath of the century-old Bothwell Ranch, the last commercial orange grove in the San Fernando Valley, may soon go into the wood chipper and be replaced by luxury homes. Two thirds of the 14-acre commercial orange grove at 5300 N. Oakdale Ave. in Woodland Hills will soon be destroyed and replaced by 21 high-end homes, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO