The Syracuse Orange football 2023 recruiting class is starting to gather momentum this month. Following on the heels of last week’s commitments the Orange landed Muwaffaq Parkman, a running back from New Jersey on Sunday. Parkman is currently unrated by 247 but he apparently clocked a 4.35 40 yard dash at a camp at Monmouth.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO