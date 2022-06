Get ready to sing to Marc Anthony, Tampa Bay, because the king of Latin music and culture is headed to town this fall on the "Vivendo" tour. Tickets to see Marc Anthony play Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. go on sale Thursday, June 30 at 10 a.m. and start at $61. The show is just one six U.S. dates on the tour.

TAMPA, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO