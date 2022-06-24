Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for burglary of habitation in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison in Cherokee County for burglary of habitation.

Anthony Wayne Brooks was convicted for this offense on Thursday in the 2nd Judicial District Court.

The burglary happened in September, and a witness said Brooks put items from a home into the back of a truck and then drove away, according to Elmer C. Beckworth, the Cherokee County District Attorney.

A jury convicted Brooks after about an hour of deliberations. Brooks also asked for the jury to decide his punishment.

The jury decided on a 12 year sentence, and had been informed that Brooks had four previous felony convictions. 2nd Judicial District Judge Chris Day then finalized the sentencing.

Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Richey and Assistant District Attorney Enoch Basnett represented the prosecution in this case, and Brooks’ lawyer was Sravanesh Muralidhar.

