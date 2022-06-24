ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Roe v. Wade overturned: What to know and how to spot anti-abortion 'fake clinics' in Idaho

By Izaak Anderson
KIVI-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, a trigger law in Idaho will make abortion illegal in 30 days. With that trigger law in mind, Idahoans should be aware of another issue — what are known as "fake abortion clinics." According to the...

KIVI-TV

Planned Parenthood files new lawsuit to block Idaho's trigger abortion ban

The regional Planned Parenthood branch and an abortion provider filed a lawsuit to block Idaho's trigger law which would ban most abortions in the state. Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky and abortion provider Dr. Caitlin Gustafson filed the lawsuit with the Idaho Supreme Court Monday following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Get to know Idaho: How Idaho got its name

IDAHO, USA — The story of how Idaho got its name begins way back when the western U.S was full of wide-open space, already occupied by indigenous Americans, who were quickly getting pushed out by pioneers and prospectors. These territories, with names like Nebraska, Washington, and Utah, covered a...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Move Over Potatoes, Idaho Also Grows an Astonishing Amount of This Veggie

It is no secret that Idaho is known for growing potatoes. Lots and lots of potatoes. We own our starchy root vegetable proudly and even celebrate it. Idaho produces more potatoes than any other state. That may not be a surprise but did you know on average in one year is is over a billion dollars in revenue for the state?! That is a lot of potatoes. How much do we really know about these potatoes that have helped make our great state what it is today?
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho is the Only State That Can Claim This

Idaho is special for many reasons. We are also great at breaking world records. This however is something special about Idaho on a geographical scale. Idaho is the only state in the United States that boarders 6 other states and another country. We have boarders on Oregon, Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada and in the tip of that Panhandle, Canada. However...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Idaho to receive $35.8 million in federal land payments

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s 44 counties will receive a combined $35.8 million under a program intended to offset the loss of property taxes on federally managed land within the state, the Interior Department announced Thursday. President Joe Biden in March signed an appropriations bill that included full...
Post Register

New US attorney for Idaho: Civil rights, hate crime enforcement is 'front and center'

Idaho’s new top federal prosecutor says civil rights and hate crime enforcement are top-of-mind for federal prosecutors both in Idaho and nationwide. “It’s always been important,” Josh Hurwit told the Idaho Press in an interview. “But with the rise in hate incidents that we’ve seen really starting in the pandemic, and now continuing with various groups in Idaho and around the country, obviously the tragic shooting in Buffalo put this front and center.”
IDAHO STATE
KREM

Idaho doctor's perspective on Supreme Court abortion ruling

BOISE, Idaho — Following the Supreme Court's abortion decision Friday, KTVB discussed the political and legal side of the ruling. However, a part of this abortion equation that hasn't been discussed much over the last few months is from the provider's perspective, the doctor. Doctors are the ones in...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Idaho Fish and Game begin placing wolf cameras around the state

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Over 600 tracking cameras will be placed across Idaho's landscape to help track the states wolf population. Close to 60 will be scattered around southern Idaho, with the rest going up north toward Idaho's panhandle. The cameras will track occupancy and abundance of wolves taking over 11 million photos to get an estimate of the states population.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

No Molotov Cocktails at Mostly Peaceful Protest in Idaho

Nobody burned down any pregnancy clinics. No churches were set ablaze. No clergy were doused with blood. This is Idaho, after all. I don’t know if you can call this a large demonstration, but will point out social media makes it easier to put together a gathering in 48 hours. When I say I’m not sure about the size, it’s because we know there aren’t many liberals in the Magic Valley, however. On this issue, I could see where a majority of the coven would come out.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Abortions will soon be banned in Idaho. Here's how far you'd have to travel to the nearest Planned Parenthood.

BOISE, Idaho — Today's ruling will have a huge impact on women in states where abortion will become illegal. Abortions will be banned in Idaho in 30 days with exceptions only for rape, incest and to protect the mother's life. For those seeking an abortion but do not fall in those categories, how far would someone have to travel within the region to get care?
IDAHO STATE
Gephardt Daily

Planned Parenthood of Utah takes legal action in attempt to block state’s abortion ban

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Planned Parenthood Association of Utah (PPAU) has filed suit in Salt Lake County’s Third District Court in an attempt to block implementation of Utah’s newly enacted “trigger law,” which, as of Friday night, criminalized abortion, with rare exceptions for women living in the Beehive State.
UTAH STATE
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The case against D. C. McEntire, charged in Bonneville County District Court with obtaining money under false pretenses, was dismissed this week in 1922, but not without uproar or rancor. “The case has attracted considerable attention in the court owing to the fact that the defendant sought to discredit attorney George Edgington, who assisted in the prosecution,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Affidavits were submitted tending to show that Edgington had at one time discussed the idea of accepting a bribe to drop the case. Later, an affidavit committee appointed by Judge Gwinn reported in favor of Edgington. The affidavits were found to be false, and Attorney Edgington was fully exonerated. Edgington made strenuous objections to the case against McEntire being dropped, but County Attorney Hawley held that the evidence was not sufficient to convict and McEntire was released.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIVI-TV

Roe v. Wade overturned: Idaho's ban to take effect in 30 days, officials react

BOISE, Idaho — The Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, officially triggering Idaho's abortion ban. Idaho is one of nine states with a trigger law that would make abortions illegal. Idaho's trigger law from 2020 will take effect in 30 days and ban all abortions except in the case of rape or incest or to protect the mother's life. Idaho code states anyone who performs an abortion could face two to five years in prison. Gov. Brad Little signed a law in 2020, including a trigger provision, making abortion a crime for the doctor performing the procedure now that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade.
IDAHO STATE
klcc.org

What the end of Roe v. Wade means for Oregon and Washington

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade yesterday puts the power to allow or ban abortions in the hands of state governments. In Oregon and Washington abortion remains a fully legal health procedure, protected by state law. But that’s not the case in several other states, here abortion clinics are already closing.
OREGON STATE

