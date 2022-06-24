Roe v. Wade overturned: What to know and how to spot anti-abortion 'fake clinics' in Idaho

The case against D. C. McEntire, charged in Bonneville County District Court with obtaining money under false pretenses, was dismissed this week in 1922, but not without uproar or rancor. “The case has attracted considerable attention in the court owing to the fact that the defendant sought to discredit attorney George Edgington, who assisted in the prosecution,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Affidavits were submitted tending to show that Edgington had at one time discussed the idea of accepting a bribe to drop the case. Later, an affidavit committee appointed by Judge Gwinn reported in favor of Edgington. The affidavits were found to be false, and Attorney Edgington was fully exonerated. Edgington made strenuous objections to the case against McEntire being dropped, but County Attorney Hawley held that the evidence was not sufficient to convict and McEntire was released.”

