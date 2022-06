A Billionaires’ Row landlord is fed up with outdoor dining sheds along 57th Street in Manhattan and is suing the tenant association to put an end to it. The Osborne Tenants Corporation, owner of the residential The Osborne at 205 West 57th Street, sued 57th and 7th Associates, which has subleased the building’s retail space for the past 50 years to various eateries, to get the sheds removed. The tenants corporation calls the sheds, their signs and the “drunk” patrons that fill them a “three-ring circus” in a lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court earlier this month, The Real Deal first reported.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO