New Bedford, MA

New Bedford police: Unregistered dirt bike rider hospitalized and charged

By ABC6 News
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was charged for reckless driving on a dirt bike in New Bedford on Thursday. The New Bedford Police Department said they responded to Grove and Cottage...

www.abc6.com

1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Charged for Riding Unlicensed Dirt Bike

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged for riding an unregistered dirt bike after police said officers saw him speeding down the wrong side of the road, then crashing. James Luis Berrios-Alvarez, 21, of Cottage Street is charged with unlicensed and reckless operation of...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Teens Arrested at Carson Beach on Sunday

Two teens were arrested at Carson Beach in South Boston on Sunday, according to police. Massachusetts State Police said two male minors, ages 15 and 17, were arrested. Their names were not released and police did not provide any details on the charges against them. Caught in Southie reported that...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man who died trying to remove antenna identified

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who died while attempting to remove an antenna from a Taunton home has been publicly identified. The man’s name is Michael Messina, 58, of North Easton. As 7NEWS previously reported, he was electrocuted and a fire then ignited, spreading to the exterior of...
TAUNTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of man killed in tragic Taunton accident

The man who was electrocuted to death last Thursday while trying to remove an antenna from a Danforth Street home in Taunton has been identified by officials. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the preliminary investigation into a Taunton fatality last Thursday morning suggests that an accidental electrical event claimed the life of 58-year-old Michael Messina, of North Easton and ignited a fire at an apartment building, said Taunton Fire Chief Timothy J. Bradshaw, Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.
TAUNTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Taunton Electrocution Victim Identified

TAUNTON — The man electrocuted to death in an accident in Taunton last week has been identified as a 58-year-old North Easton man. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Michael Messina was killed in an accidental electrical event while trying to remove an antenna from a Danforth Street home on Thursday.
TAUNTON, MA
WCVB

Boy, 5, pulled from pond in Sandwich, Massachusetts

SANDWICH, Mass. — A 5-year-old boy was unresponsive when he was pulled from a pond in Sandwich, Massachusetts on Sunday, officials said. Police received a 911 call at 7 p.m. reporting the missing boy at Snake Pond Beach. The child was quickly found in the water, but was not breathing.
MassLive.com

Boston Police Department says intoxicated 16-year-old boy hit police cruiser while on scooter, passenger tried to discard firearm

Two 16-year-olds are facing charges after police said they hit a police cruiser while intoxicated on a scooter early Saturday morning. Around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old boy, who was not named by police, was driving a scooter down the wrong way on Helen Street in Boston when he hit a police cruiser, the Boston Police Department said.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Driver Charged with DUI in Fatal North Hampton, NH Motorcycle Crash

The driver of a BMW with a child in the car that fatally struck a motorcycle in North Hampton Saturday afternoon was charged with driving under the influence. New Hampshire State Police said the 2015 black BMW driven by Jennifer McCoy, 38, of Boston entered the intersection of Atlantic Avenue (Route 111) and Woodland Road around 3:45 p.m and hit a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle. All three people involved were taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead. Their identity was not disclosed by State Police.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
Turnto10.com

Authorities identify man electrocuted at Taunton home

(WJAR) — Authorities have identified the man electrocuted at a Taunton home last week. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as 58-year-old Michael Messina of North Easton. Investigators believe Messina was trying to remove an antenna from a Danforth Street home when the antenna made...
ABC6.com

Police: Delivery driver robbed by masked men in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth Police are investigating after a delivery driver said he was robbed by several men Saturday night. Dartmouth police said at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Walsh Street to meet with the delivery driver who reported the robbery. He told police while he was making a delivery, several masked men approached him and demanded he gave them all his money. Out of fear he would be harmed, the driver said he immediately ran away and left his vehicle and belongings behind.
DARTMOUTH, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

3 teens dead after car crash in Brimfield, police say

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — Three teens are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Brimfield Sunday morning in Brimfield. Monday morning, Massachusetts State Police identified two of the victims as 19-year-old Vincent Ardizzoni of Holland and 18-year-old Shane Douglas of West Brookfield. The other two victims, a 17-year-old from Oxford...
BRIMFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Boston woman charged with drunk driving after motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. – A Boston woman was arrested and charged with drunk driving Saturday afternoon following a fatal crash in New Hampshire.It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Atlantic Ave. and Woodland Road in North Hampton. Police said 38-year-old Jennifer McCoy of Boston was driving a BMW when she entered the intersection and crashed into the operator of a Harley Davidson motorcycle.The motorcycle operator was rushed to an area hospital but did not survive.McCoy and her passenger, a juvenile, were taken to the hospital but did not suffer any injuries. Following the crash, McCoy was charged with driving under the influence. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham District Superior Court.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
capecod.com

Video update: Falmouth Police call for helicopter, boat for search

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police called a Mass State Police helicopter and a boat to search a section of Snug Harbor for an unidentified subject. The party was located a couple of hours later. Mass State Police report that Sunday, Falmouth Police Department requested assistance locating a subject that was...
FALMOUTH, MA

