Christ School four-star 2023 athlete Zack Myers commits to NC State football

Christ School wide receiver and defensive back Zack Myers announced his commitment to NC State football on Friday afternoon during a ceremony at the school.

He chose the Wolfpack over Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia Tech after his official visit to NC State last weekend.

Myers is a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings . He sits as the 393rd overall best prospect nationally, the 29th best athlete and the 16th best player from North Carolina.

He reclassified to the Class of 2023 from 2024 in January. He finished last season with 22 catches for 499 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 22.7 yards per reception. He made 13 total tackles, picked off two passes and broke up three more.

He said N.C. State wants him to play defensive back.

Myers said he’s excited to team up with the Wolfpack because he believes the recruiting class they are putting together is special.

“They’re losing a lot of guys,” in the future, he said. “They want this class to step in like they’re not rebuilding, they’re reloading.”

He’s also looking forward to reuniting with former Christ School teammate Aydan White, who is a sophomore cornerback on the team.

When making a final decision, Myers said he wanted to go to a school that had a family environment and where playing time was available.

Christ School coach Chad Walker said N.C. State is getting a perfectionist.

“He’s probably the hardest person on himself than anybody, his coaches or anybody else on the field,” he said. “Zack holds himself to a pretty high standard.”

Walker believes one of the most special attributes about Myers is that he’s still learning the game, which will allow him to potentially have more success at the next level.

Myers is still relatively new to football. He said he started playing in eighth grade.

“He’s a kid that wants to learn,” Walker said. “He wants to know more. … He wants to know the why behind everything we do. I always tell our coaches you better have that answer ready because we have a lot of smart players.”

Myers plays basketball and track. He was an NCISAA state champion this year in the high jump and 300-meter hurdles.

Now that his recruitment is over, Myers wants to focus on bringing another football state championship to Christ School. The Greenies last won a state title in 2020.

“I’ve been around so many Christ School football teams that I know that we have what it takes,” Myers said. “We all just need to lock in, all buy into the system and go to work and then we’ll be straight.”

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Christ School four-star 2023 athlete Zack Myers commits to NC State football