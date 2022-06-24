Detroit Pistons draft pick Jaden Ivey's favorite at Chipotle Mexican Grill is now on menus

With new Detroit Pistons draft pick Jaden Ivey's return to Michigan, he'll also bring his favorite Chipotle Mexican Grill menu item.

The No. 5 overall pick in Thursday's draft has a favorite pick at fast-casual Chipotle: a bowl creation.

On Friday, Chipotle announced the chain has teamed up with the Purdue alum to feature the Jaden Ivey Bowl. The bowl features white rice, black beans, chicken, roasted-chili corn salsa that's topped with sour cream. On the menu now, the Jaden Ivey Bowl is $8.30 a metro Detroit Chipotle, but prices vary by location. The bowl is available nationwide for a limited time.

Ivey was also featured in an interview for Chipotle with former NBAer Cuttino Mobley. He revealed to Mobley that he is a big dog lover, plays charades with his family and considers Michael Jordan his GOAT (Greatest of All Time.)

Ivey is not the only NBA draft pick to team with Chipotle. The nationwide chain also features two other recent players drafted to the NBA.

The AJ Griffin Burrito, is a favorite of Atlanta Hawks draft pick Adrian Griffin Jr. The burrito features brown rice, black beans, chicken and sour cream. And there's the Ochai Agbaji Bowl featuring white and brown rice, pollo asado, fresh tomato salsa, queso blanco, sour cream and cheese. Agbaji was picked by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

