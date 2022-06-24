ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooperstown, NY

Step Back in Time: June 25, 2022

CNHI
 3 days ago

COOPERSTOWN — Local efforts to improve Otsego Lake have almost eliminated the chance that a controversial boat launch will be built in Glimmerglass State Park, state Sen. James Seward said Friday. “Unofficially, the state launch is very remote and is no longer on the front burner,” Seward...

Romesentinel.com

COLUMN: Right place, right plants

If there was one mantra for all master gardeners, it would be “Right plant, right place.” Gardeners who follow this rule will have healthy plants, decreased diseases and insect pests, and reduced yard maintenance. Sounds incredible, but with a little thought and following the right plant, right place concepts, you can achieve greater success in your own garden.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Eat, Stink, And Be Merry At Upstate New York’s Garlic And Herb Festival

There is still a place where you can eat, stink, and be merry in Upstate New York. The 19th Annual Mohawk Valley Garlic an Herb Festival is the perfect event. You can join them on Saturday, September 10th at Canal Place in Little Falls with garlic growers, produce vendors, fine artisans, food product producers, herbs and flower vendors, and of course amazing festival cuisine.
POLITICS
Romesentinel.com

First ever Taste of Oneida County

VERONA BEACH — Celebrate Oneida County through seeing, tasting and exploring at the first Taste of Oneida County event from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Verona Beach State Park. Enjoy food trucks, breweries, winery, local artisans and crafters. Food trucks and alcohol vendors will offer tasting...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

All aboard the beer and wine train

UTICA — All aboard for a different kind of happy hour that will definitely give you and your friends something to toast. It’s the beer and wine train ride offered on several Fridays through October by the Adirondack Railroad. The remaining dates for the 2022 season are July 22, Aug. 12 and 26, Sept. 16 and 30, and Oct. 14 and 28.
UTICA, NY
Cooperstown, NY
Otsego County, NY
Otsego County, NY
Cooperstown, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Strong thunderstorm possible in area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service office in Binghamton is advising that strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Oneida, Otsego and Madison Counties through 7:15PM Sunday. At 6:30PM, radar was tracking a line of storm running from Taberg south to Earlville. That line is moving east at...
ONEIDA, NY
Lite 98.7

Jaw Dropping $16 Million Yacht Docks in Sylvan Beach

Yeah, and I know what they say. Money can't buy everything. Well, maybe so. But it could buy me a boat. But could it buy this jaw-dropping $16 million yacht seen docked in Sylvan Beach?. This isn't the first time the luxury yacht, named 'Andiamo, has made its way through...
localsyr.com

Picturesque and challenging hiking trails near Central New York

(WSYR-TV)–With the temperatures heating up, so are peoples urges to travel. However, traveling can be quite expenses during these trying times, so maybe you’re looking for ways to get out that won’t break your bank. Central New York is known for it’s scenic views and hidden hot...
SYRACUSE, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2021, 282 Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to 26,207 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,562 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
NORTHVILLE, NY
WWLP

18-month-old killed in tragic car accident in Schuyler NY

SCHUYLER, Ny. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported that an 18-month-old gild was killed in a tragic accident on Monday, June 27th. Around 10:30 am on Monday, officers arrived at the scene of a tragic accident on Bull Road involving an 18-month-old girl. After returning home from shopping, the […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Fireworks over Herkimer is back

HERKIMER — Fireworks over Herkimer is back for the first time in 11 years. The town of Herkimer, village of Herkimer, Herkimer College, Herkimer County Chamber of Commerce, along with many other members of the community have collaborated to bring back the fireworks show on Thursday, June 30, at Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road.
HERKIMER, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Construction begins on 64-unit Caz Barns Apartments

CAZENOVIA — In May 2022, construction began on the Caz Barns Apartments, a new 64-unit apartment complex on land across Nelson Street (Route 20) from Tops Plaza and behind the former Lucas homestead. The project is primarily in the Residential Multifamily zoning district and partially in the Village Edge...
CAZENOVIA, NY
informnny.com

New York 1-year-old killed in tragic accident

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — An 18-month-old was killed in a tragic accident in Herkimer County on Monday. According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to Bull Road in Schuyler around 10:30 a.m. on June 27 after receiving a report that a child was struck by a vehicle.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
North Country Public Radio

Fifty years of fusing found stone and metal in Wells, NY

For fifty years, Adirondack artist John Van Alstine has been creating sculptures, sometimes monumental in size, from found stone, discarded steel beams and chunks of wood. His home and art space in Wells, NY, includes workshops, a historic lumber mill and an outdoor sculpture garden along the west branch of the Sacandaga River.
WELLS, NY
Lite 98.7

One Historic New York State College Is Changing It’s Name

One historic New York State college is changing it's name. Founded as a men's college in 1948, and becoming coeducational in 1971, St. John Fisher College near Rochester has always been known as a "college" vs a "university." St. John Fisher College will no longer be the official name of that institution as of July 1st 2022. The school’s name will be changing to St. John Fisher University.
cortlandvoice.com

Marathon CSD superintendent to step down next month

Rebecca Stone, the superintendent at Marathon Central School District (MCSD) for the past 11 years, is stepping down from her position, effective at the end of July. Stone is leaving MCSD to become the district superintendent at Broome-Tioga BOCES, a position she will begin on Aug. 1 of this year.
MARATHON, NY
WKTV

Crews respond to fire at McGill's Whiskey Tavern and Grill

SCHUYLER, N.Y. - Frankfort Center Fire department responded to a structure fire at McGill’s Whiskey Tavern and Grill early Saturday morning. Crews from the Schuyler Fire Department were called to 2284 State Route 5 for reports of fire coming from the kitchen area. According to McGill's Facebook page, the fire was contained to the kitchen area of the restaurant.
SCHUYLER, NY

