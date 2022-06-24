ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies vs. Padres odds, prediction: Back the visitors in San Diego today

By Action Network
 3 days ago

In advance of Friday’s Phillies-Padres MLB matchup in San Diego, Charlie DiSturco of The Action Network is here to share his best bet (video above).

The Phillies claimed the first game of the series 6-2 and will send ace Aaron Nola to the mound Friday. As for the Padres — winners of three straight before Thursday’s loss — they’ll send Mackenzie Gore to the hill.

For DiSturco, he sees a massive edge for the Phillies in the pitching matchup.

“Over the last three starts, [Nola] has given up just two runs over 23 innings,” DiSturco says. “And, he’s lowered his ERA all the way down to 3.11.”

The crazy part, according to DiSturco, is that Nola could still see some positive regression based on his advanced metrics. Entering Friday’s contest, Nola has a 2.73 xERA. Plus, he only has a 3.2 percent walk rate and .219 expected opponent batting average.

Aaron Nola
On the flip-side, Gore has been torn apart in his last two starts. In his last six-and-one-third innings, Gore has allowed 14 earned runs. Plus, whereas Nola could see positive regression soon, Gore is a negative regression candidate entering Friday’s game.

This season, Gore has a 3.64 ERA on a 4.07 xERA. He also holds a 10.4 percent walk rate and ranks in the bottom 20 percent of baseball in hard-hit rate.

Add in that the Phillies offense has dominated left-handed pitchers this season — sixth in wRC+, fifth in weighted on-base average and fourth in isolated power — and DiSturco believes they’ll have success Friday in San Diego.

As a result, DiSturco is recommending to back the Phillies Moneyline (-120) and would play it up to -140 with odds from BetMGM .

The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of MLB Star Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies MVP outfielder Bryce Harper will likely be out for several weeks following Saturday night's injury. Harper, the reigning National League MVP, suffered a fractured thumb during Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres. This is a crushing blow for Harper and the Phillies, who are in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Phillies star Bryce Harper’s emotional message to Blake Snell after HBP fractured his hand

Philadelphia Phillies fans held their collective breath as superstar outfielder Bryce Harper was hit by a 97 mph fastball right in his hand, leading to a broken thumb. The 2021 MVP was sizing up San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell in a lefty-lefty matchup when the fastball went high and in, leaving Harper writhing in […] The post Phillies star Bryce Harper’s emotional message to Blake Snell after HBP fractured his hand appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Phillies’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed

As the MLB trade deadline is just around the corner, the Philadelphia Phillies already have an eye on bolstering their roster in anticipation of what may turn out to be tightly contested National League wild-card races. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Phillies plan to “seek” bullpen help ahead of this season’s […] The post Rumor: Phillies’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Blake Snell reacts to breaking Phillies star Bryce Harper’s thumb, on-field altercation

San Diego Padres lefty Blake Snell hit Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper in the left hand on Saturday night, breaking his thumb and drawing a heated reaction from the Phillies stud. Snell and Harper exchanged words on the field before the Phillies star cooled down and seemed to admit he knew the hit-by-pitch wasn’t on […] The post Padres’ Blake Snell reacts to breaking Phillies star Bryce Harper’s thumb, on-field altercation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Bryce Harper ‘Excited’ For Trea Turner’s Free Agency

Trea Turner and Bryce Harper were teammates on the Washington Nationals from 2015-2018, when both looked like key building blocks for the organization. However, after the 2018 season, Harper signed with the Philadelphia Phillies as a free agent, and during the 2021 season, the Nationals traded Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Latest Bryce Harper injury update won’t do much to quell Phillies fans’ fears

Bryce Harper will be out of the lineup for the foreseeable future. Beyond the man himself, few in the stadium was more affected by the incident than Philadelphia Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski. Losing your biggest bat in the order is a massive hole that needs to be filled with the Phillies scrambling to keep […] The post Latest Bryce Harper injury update won’t do much to quell Phillies fans’ fears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
