ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

To Botox, or Not to Botox

By Reviewed by Ekua Hagan
psychologytoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI remember when I was in my 20s and my friends would throw Botox parties. They would serve cocktails and appetizers and would sit around and happily get their fix of Botox injections. I never would partake; however, on occasion, I would attend and find myself entertained with the...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

The 14 Best Wrinkle Creams That Are Better Than Botox

First, let me say–there's absolutely nothing wrong with wrinkles! I like to repeat this mantra to myself in the mirror, while I ogle the frown line I've sprouted above my eyebrows. Because just like there's nothing wrong with a new line, there's also nothing wrong with being bothered by it from time to time. There are so many incredible anti-aging skincare products on the market these days, from youth-boosting retinols to night creams that plump and smooth the skin. But sometimes it can feel like you're slathering on a whole lot of nothing. So here, we assembled a team of wrinkle creams that don't just talk the talk, but actually reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

Voices: Botox? No thanks – I’d rather look old than look weird

When an aesthetic doctor recently offered me free tweakments to “freshen up” my face, I said thanks – but no chance! Even if she could erase my scowl lines for what she promised would be a “more neutral expression”, I have taken a stance against all invasive anti-ageing carry-ons. I’ve three reasons, and at age 45 I’m determined to stick to my guns.In fairness, she was being nice. I had complained that in photos these days, even if I’m beaming, the lines on the top of my eyebrows give me a slightly quizzical look hinting at a disgruntled undercurrent. She said she...
SKIN CARE
Tracey Folly

My grandmother refused to let anyone open her dresser drawers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. We have one rule when it comes to privacy in my family's household: there is no privacy. Interior doors don't have locks. There's no malice intended. We just don't keep secrets, especially not within our dresser drawers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botox
shefinds

3 Salty Foods You Should Never Eat Over 40 Because They Dry Out Your Skin And Cause Wrinkles

Your diet plays a role in every area of your overall wellbeing, from your physical fitness to your mental health—and it can even have major effects on the quality of your skin. Maintaining a well-balanced diet is essential to keeping your skin looking healthy and youthful. That’s why you should avoid certain salty, processed foods at all costs if you want to curb signs of aging like wrinkles and dryness.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but...
SKIN CARE
boxrox.com

How Much Protein is Too Much Protein?

By now you should know that protein is the macro necessary to build muscle. That does not mean that eating a predominantly protein diet will get you jacked. So how much protein is too much protein? Find out. Protein is a macronutrient that forms the basic building blocks for your...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cancer
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore Swears by This Anti-Aging Serum That Feels Like a ‘Facial’ & It’s 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Drew Barrymore is no gatekeeper when it comes to beauty recommendations. The actress always offers her latest faves, whether it’s a soothing eye cream or TikTok viral lip gloss. But the skincare brand that she can’t get enough of is the cult-favorite Sunday Riley. Barrymore has raved about Sunday’s Riley’s Good Genes more than once on her Instagram. She says that she uses this product up to two times a week at night. The All-In-One Lactic Acid treatment delivers a boost of radiance to your tired skin. It feels like an anti-aging facial when it smooths and refreshes your complexion, thanks to its nourishing formula. This pick-me-up product includes lactic acid, which provides gentle exfoliation for a youthful glow. Sunday Riley’s Good Genes is a little pricey, but the $85 price tag just made it a bit more affordable. During SkinStore’s Fourth of July sale, you can get 20 percent off this celeb-loved product and many others.
SKIN CARE
psychologytoday.com

Why You Might Avoid Intimacy

Avoidance can result from fear and anxiety, a loss of interest, boredom, excessive nitpicking, or a feeling that the “spark” has faded. One may pull away from a relationship because of fear of intimacy or a sense that identity is being challenged. A willingness to know what causes...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marthastewart.com

The Best Occlusives—Including Vaseline and Aquaphor—to Use for Slugging

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While it's been around since pre-social media days, slugging has gone viral in the beauty world during the last year—and it hasn't let up for good reason. If you aren't sure if this technique is actually for you, consider its benefits. "The whole idea with slugging is to create a thin film with occlusive agents like ointments, oils, and balms to reinforce the skin's moisture barrier and prevent trans-epidermal water loss," says Adeline Kikam, DO, MSc, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Brown Skin Derm. This will help boost your skin's moisture levels and ward off conditions like eczema and dryness. Always make sure you have freshly washed skin when applying occlusives (ingredients that act as protectives to seal the skin and lock in hydration) to slug. This way, you will avoid trapping dirt and excess oil that can cause or worsen breakouts, says Dr. Kikam.
SKIN CARE
LiveScience

How to whiten teeth naturally at home

Want to whiten teeth naturally? The American Dental Association (opens in new tab) reported that when people were asked what they would most like to improve about their smile, the top response was whiter teeth. While there is information from the Journal of Evidence-based Dental Practice (opens in new tab) that professional teeth whitening with bleaching agents makes a difference, many people are looking to natural remedies to achieve a brighter smile. Have a look at our guide on is teeth whitening safe for more info on the impacts of teeth whitening on health.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

These Popular Skincare Products Are Actually Useless On Wrinkles, According To Derms

People invest in high-quality skincare products for a number of reasons. Some want to banish acne forever, some are looking for ultra-hydration, and others want to keep irritation at bay. One of the number one qualities you may be looking for in a product is an anti-aging effect to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and restore a youthful glow. However, while many options promise results in these areas, there are a few so-called “anti-aging” ingredients that you may want to be wary of; derms warn there are several that actually do nothing to help your wrinkles!
SKIN CARE
WebMD

Worst Foods for Heart Health

The worst foods for your heart are packed with harmful fats, sodium, and added sugar. No single food can ruin an otherwise balanced eating plan, but a steady diet of these, and other poor choices, can harm your heart health in the long run. Processed meats: Hot dogs, bacon, sausage,...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Is Applying Coconut Oil Good for Skin?

The popularity of coconut, especially coconut oil, has soared over the last few years due to its many health benefits. In particular, coconut oil has great benefits for skin health. Coconut oil is a fat that contains over 90% saturated fat. The high concentration of saturated fat is the primary...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MedicalXpress

On nutrition: Supplements for sleep

It's true that as we age, we don't sleep as well or as long. Why is that? Scientists say several changes occur with aging that disrupt our natural sleep cycle. That's why I was intrigued with an ad on television for a product that claims to have been "clinically tested" and "proven effective" to help one fall asleep faster and sleep longer.
FITNESS
LiveScience

The best and worst foods for teeth

If you want a healthy smile, you’ll already know about the importance of brushing, but have you considered your diet? Sugar-laden products are among the worst foods for teeth as they create the conditions for tooth decay. Instead, focus on eating more nutrient-dense foods that strengthen your teeth and protect against cavities.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy