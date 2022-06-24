ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Lightning vs. Avalanche Stanley Cup prediction: Bet on Tampa Bay

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDqMV_0gLHvALe00

The Stanley Cup will be in the building Friday night as the Colorado Avalanche will have a chance to end the Tampa Bay Lightning dynasty with a win at Ball Arena in Denver. The Avs are -175 to win Game 5 and are prohibitive -1400 favorites to lift Lord Stanley after going up 3-1 in the series.

And while Colorado’s terrific performance on the road in Game 4 makes it tempting to keep it simple and go right back to the Avs, bookmakers are clearly putting a premium on them in a potential series clincher. Colorado closed at -150 in Game 1 and -144 in Game 2, but are now sitting 28 cents higher than their average closing odds for their first two home games of this best-of-seven.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

The betting market should adjust throughout a playoff series — especially if a team is as banged up as the Bolts are right now — but this does look like it’s a bit of an overreaction to what we saw on Wednesday night.

The Bolts still have the decided edge in goal, even if Darcy Kuemper was sharp for Colorado in Game 4.

From the outside, it looks as if the curtains are finally about to close on the Lightning, but savvy bettors know that there’s value to be found going against those kinds of narratives.

The play: Lightning, +145.

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Cale Makar drops brutally honest take on refs’ controversial call in Game 5 vs. Lightning

Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche wasted a golden opportunity to close out the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at home when they lost in Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning Friday night to the tune of a 3-2 score. Things could have turned out much differently and perhaps to the Avs’ favor if not […] The post Avalanche’s Cale Makar drops brutally honest take on refs’ controversial call in Game 5 vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

NAZEM KADRI HAS A MESSAGE FOR HIS NAYSAYERS: 'KISS MY ---'

The Colorado Avalanche are the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions after defeating Tampa Bay in six games. The long list of guys of inspiring stories for this team is sensational. 2006 1st Overall Pick Erik Johnson, Jack Johnson whose parents stole millions from him, Andrew Cogliano, the list simply goes on & on. But Nazem Kadri's story of redemption is as sweet as any of the above. Labeled a playoff black cat, he had a message for his haters:
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Denver, CO
City
Tampa, FL
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Associated Press

Deshaun Watson’s legal team set to face off versus NFL

Deshaun Watson’s legal team takes on the NFL on Tuesday in front of a retired judge to determine his immediate future with the Cleveland Browns. Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association, will hold a hearing to determine whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy