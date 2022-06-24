ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears’ Matt Adams arrested for gun possession in Chicago

By David Scott
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TS6qk_0gLHv1UM00 Bears’ Byron Pringle bantered with cops during reckless driving arrest

Chicago Bears linebacker Matt Adams was arrested Thursday night after being found in possession of firearms, high-capacity magazines, and metal-piercing ammunition.

Police found the cache while searching a car reported to be stolen. They recovered a weapon along with high-capacity magazines, possession of which is a municipal code violation within Chicago city limits.

On Friday, the Bears said they were aware of the 26-year-old’s arrest.

“Earlier this morning, we were made aware of an incident involving the arrest of Bears linebacker Matthew Adams,” the team said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering more information. We will refrain from making any further comment at this time.”

The fifth-year linebacker is preparing for his first season in Chicago. He spent the first four years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, where new Bears coach, Matt Eberflus, was his defensive coordinator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KeB70_0gLHv1UM00
Matt Adams was arrested in Chicago in misdemeanor gun charges on Thursday night.
Icon Sportswire

Adams’ arrest marks the second Chicago player to be arrested this offseason. In April, wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested for reckless driving on a suspended license.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

San Antonio trailer deaths - latest: 46 bodies found in Texas in potential smuggling as governor blames Biden

At least 46 dead bodies were found in a truck’s tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday evening, in what authorities suspect may be a shocking instance of cross-border migrant trafficking gone wrong.Another 16 people were taken to local hospitals in varying conditions, according to officials, including four children. Police have taken three people into custody.Mexico foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard called the suffocation of the migrants in the truck the “tragedy in Texas” while San Antonio’s mayor Ron Nirenberg called it a “horrific human tragedy”.“There are, that we know of, 46 individuals who are no longer with us, who had families, who were likely trying to find a better life. And we have 16 folks who are fighting for their lives in the hospital,” he said.Texas governor Greg Abbott blamed the tragedy on the Biden administration, claiming “open borders” led to the horrific scene.The Department of Homeland Security is investigating the incident. Read More At least 40 migrants found dead in tractor-trailer near San Antonio: report
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Three people killed after Amtrak train derails in Missouri with 287 onboard

Three people were killed and up to 50 injured when an Amtrak train derailed after hitting a dump truck at a crossing near Kansas City, Missouri. Two train passengers and the driver of the truck died in the crash, Cpl Justin Dunn of the Missouri Highway Patrol said at a press conference on Monday afternoon. The Southwest Chief Train 4 was travelling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it collided with a vehicle that was obstructing a public crossing at Porsche Prairie Avenue, southwest of Mendon, at 12.42pm, Amtrak said in a statement.There were approximately 275 passengers and 12...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy