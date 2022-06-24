ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Lightning vs. Avalanche Game 5 prediction, prop bets: Nathan MacKinnon

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The 2021-22 NHL Season could come to an end on Friday night as the Colorado Avalanche look to eliminate the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo.

The Avalanche are -190 favorites to win Game 5 and currently sit at a whopping -1400 to win the Stanley Cup. The Over/Under for Friday night’s tilt sits at 6 with the under slightly juiced to -115. And even though we saw our first under of the series on Wednesday night, there are some signals pointing to a high-event contest on Friday night.

We’ll build our prop card with that in mind.

Nathan MacKinnon to score a goal (+144 FanDuel )

On the surface it looks like it’s been a relatively quiet series for Nathan MacKinnon. Colorado’s offensive talisman has just one goal and three points through four games and his lone tally was a fortunate deflection off his skate on the power play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e73On_0gLHuj5A00
Nathan MacKinnon carries the puck in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Getty Images

But if you take a deeper look, you’d see that MacKinnon is still doing his thing — he just isn’t really getting rewarded for it. MacKinnon has racked up 22 shots in the Stanley Cup Final for an average of 5.5 per game. No other player in this series has more than 16 total SOG.

MacKinnon should also benefit from the game environment on Friday night as it seems likely we’ll see a pretty open contest with the Lightning in a do-or-die spot. And with the Avalanche at home, Jared Bednar can get the matchups he wants for MacKinnon’s line, which should be a huge benefit for both the player and team.

Tampa Bay Lightning Over 2.5 Goals (+100)

With their backs against the wall, the Lightning may have no choice but to open things up in Game 5. You can expect the Avalanche to come out like a house on fire in the first period and if Colorado breaks through early, this could turn into a track meet pretty quickly.

Darcy Kuemper was sharp in Game 4, but he’s still been less than stellar throughout the entire postseason. If these two teams go up and down the ice all night, Tampa should be able to pot a couple past the Avalanche and do everything it can to keep pace with the Avs.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps Same Game Parlay: Lightning -1.5/Over 6.5/Steven Stamkos & Nathan MacKinnon to score/First-Period Over 1.5 (+4000)

When building a Same-Game Parlay, you want to come up with a potential game-script and build off of that with correlating wagers. For this one, the foundation is a bet that this will be a wide-open contest where Andrei Vasilevskiy proves to be the difference and is able to make a couple more saves than Darcy Kuemper. If that is how the game shakes out, the Lightning puckline, Over 6.5 and First-Period Over 1.5 all make sense.

To add some value to the card, you can add a couple of anytime goalscorers. You can read the case for MacKinnon above. As for Stamkos, it’s all about opportunity. With the Lightning playing in a do-or-die spot, Jon Cooper’s first line will have no choice but to lean on his best line. And if the game opens up, as we are angling for in this bet, Stamkos’ line should have opportunities off the rush and he is their best finisher.

A lot would have to go right for this bet to win, but it could be the last game of the season, so why not take a shot on a longshot SGP to go out with a bang?

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Denver, CO
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy