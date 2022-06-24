BetMGM Bonus Code scores Stanley Cup Finals bonus

New York Post readers can get their hands on a $1,000 risk free bet with BetMGM. Use the promo code NPBONUS when signing up to BetMGM, and make your bet on the Stanley Cup Finals risk-free.

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final continues on Friday evening with a potentially historic matchup. The Colorado Avalanche, playing at home in Denver, have the opportunity to clinch a championship for the first time since 2001.

Colorado hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 5, and the Avalanche lead the series by a 3-1 margin. The Avs won Game 4 in Tampa on Wednesday, erasing a deficit and prevailing in overtime by a final score of 3-2.

The Avs are rolling again, with a confidence boosted by Kadri’s return and a gutsy OT victory on slushy ice in Florida. Now they return to Colorado and a loud crowd ready to anoint them champions. They have all of the momentum. Teams that hold a 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup finals are 33-1 all-time.

The Lightning are looking to defy the odds, and become the first team since 1942 to overturn a 4-2 deficit. Whilst folks should be speaking of how Tampa Bay have it in them to do so, they’re insteading dwelling on the Game 4 loss, which will haunt coach Jon Cooper should the Avs take the W tonight.

Colorado is a -180 favorite on the moneyline in the latest Lightning vs. Avalanche odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Tampa Bay is a +155 underdog, and the over-under for total goals scored is six.

Team Moneyline Spread Total Points: 6 Tampa Bay Lightning+155(+1.5) -175Over -100Colorado Avalanche-180(-1.5) +145Under -120

