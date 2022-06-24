ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pair Of Week-Old Pat Signals Remain Unclaimed

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I37fD_0gLHuVfs00

Of the five commitment signals posted last weekend, only three have been assigned to a recruit.

PITTSBURGH -- Last weekend, the Pitt Panthers hosted a dozen official visitors and those few days of up close and personal recruiting seem to have paid dividends.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi announced that his program had landed five new verbal commitments from players in the class of 2023. A flurry of "Pat Signals" flooded Twitter over Father's Day weekend, but only three of them have since been assigned to a corresponding recruit.

Montravius Lloyd, a three-star athlete from St. Petersburg, Florida, was the first of these recruits to make his commitment to Pitt public last Saturday. Braylan Lovelance, a three-star linebacker who hails from the Panthers' backyard in Western Pennsylvania, followed shortly after by announcing his pledge to Pitt the next day. Rasheem Biles, another three-star athlete from Pickering, Ohio, joined Lovelance in committing that Sunday , but was the last player to put his commitment in writing.

While the delay itself doesn't mean anything on its own, it is unusual. Typically recruits will announce that they had committed simultaneously with Narduzzi's announcement or within a day after. Two more unnamed players have yet to announce that they had made final decisions to stick with the Panthers.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Makes Top-Eight For Three-Star Safety

Pitt to Play Northwestern In 2022 ACC-Big 10 Challenge

Report: Former Pitt G to Play in NBA Summer League

Former Pitt CB Damarri Mathis Signs Rookie Deal

Three-Star WR, Pitt Target Decommits From Miami

Pitt Football Players, Coaches Remember Tony Siragusa

Former Pitt DT Tony Siragusa Dies At 55

Pitt Basketball Unveils New Jersey Numbers

The Athletic Tabs Kedon Slovis as Pitt Transfer to Watch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

3-Star OT Nick Krahe Recaps Pitt Official Visit

The Pitt football official visit weekend started on Friday and wraps up later this morning. Three-star Nick Krahe was one of six offensive lineman that spent the weekend visiting Pat Narduzzi and his program. Krahe (6-foot-5, 285 pounds) is from Harbor Creek High School in Harborcreek, Pennsylvania. After taking part...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Ohio State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Local
Florida Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
New Jersey State
City
Miami, FL
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
City
Ohio Township, PA
Saint Petersburg, FL
College Sports
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Offers Fast-Rising 2023 G Elijah Gertrude

Recently, the Pitt staff extended an offer to another guard in the class of 2023, this time being Elijah Gertrude, a 6-foot-4 prospect out of New Jersey. The offer was first reported by City of Basketball Love’s Josh Verlin and Owen McCue, and has since been confirmed by Pittsburgh Sports Now. Gertrude, who plays for Hudson Catholic in New Jersey, is ranked as the No. 139 prospect in the nation by 247 Sports. After heading into the spring with minimal high-major interest, Gertrude has exploded on the EYBL circuit and in high-school ball this summer, earning offers from Virginia, Seton Hall, Rutgers, Maryland, St. John’s, Pitt, and more due to his stellar play.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Siragusa
Person
Pat Narduzzi
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

38th playing of Fuhrer Invitational golf tournament missing key person

For the past 37 seasons, the annual Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational has grown into one of the top tournaments in Western Pennsylvania. Many of golf’s up-and-coming players — professional and amateur — have battled for the coveted title at Pittsburgh Field Club in Fox Chapel. But...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Football Players#Recruiting#American Football#College Football
pittsburghmagazine.com

Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Evan and Mallory’s Woodland Wedding

It’s hard to imagine that your future spouse could be passing you before the morning school bell, but that’s exactly what happened with Evan Kern and Mallory Sluhocki. In high school, Evan was in the same first-period math class as Mallory’s older sister. Although Evan was a senior and did not have any classes with Mallory, a sophomore, he had seen her walk into school with her sister every day. Eventually, one morning, Evan gathered enough courage to ask Mallory for her phone number. The two began dating, and in Mallory’s words ‘the rest is history.’
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Parkway West set for lane restrictions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A traffic alert is set for this week.Drivers should plan on lane restrictions on the Parkway West at the Pittsburgh International Airport exit.Restrictions will be in effect from 9 AM to 3 PM for the next two weeks. The restrictions begin on Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top concerts: June 27-July 3

Miss Freddye's Blues Band. Wed., June 29. 4:30-6 p.m. Carnegie Library of Homewood. 7101 Hamilton Ave., Homewood. Free. missfreddye.com. Snacks? Check. Lawn chair or blanket? Check. Good vibes? Check. You’re ready to enjoy Pittsburgh's Lady of the Blues — voted Best Blues Band or Performer in Pittsburgh City Paper’s 2020 Best of Pittsburgh readers’ poll.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Anthrocon is returning to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After missing the last two years, the Anthrocon convention is returning to Pittsburgh. The furries will be at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center beginning Thursday, June 30. The event celebrates anthropomorphic creatures, which are human-like animal characters. New this year is a block party from noon...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local referee speaks out after alleged assault from hockey player

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Charges are pending against a local hockey player after police said he took a cheap shot at a referee.A constant headache, blurred vision, and soreness are just a few of the ailments hockey referee, Chris Armstrong, is suffering from. He said he's still in disbelief that this even happened. He said referees of any sport should be treated with respect."He just clubbed me with his stick. I went down. I didn't even see it coming. He hit me with the paddle of his stick. He opened me up pretty good," Armstrong said.Armstrong, who has been a referee...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

More pop-up movie events scheduled around Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Get your popcorn and lawn chairs.The City of Pittsburgh is hosting more free pop-up movies. The first will be at Philips Park for "The Mitchells vs. the Machines."There will also be movies Monday at Ormsby Field and Wednesday at Frankie Pace Park.Then starting in July, return to your favorite movie location for the traditional summer series format.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
632
Followers
221
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy