Pair Of Week-Old Pat Signals Remain Unclaimed
Of the five commitment signals posted last weekend, only three have been assigned to a recruit.
PITTSBURGH -- Last weekend, the Pitt Panthers hosted a dozen official visitors and those few days of up close and personal recruiting seem to have paid dividends.
Head coach Pat Narduzzi announced that his program had landed five new verbal commitments from players in the class of 2023. A flurry of "Pat Signals" flooded Twitter over Father's Day weekend, but only three of them have since been assigned to a corresponding recruit.
Montravius Lloyd, a three-star athlete from St. Petersburg, Florida, was the first of these recruits to make his commitment to Pitt public last Saturday. Braylan Lovelance, a three-star linebacker who hails from the Panthers' backyard in Western Pennsylvania, followed shortly after by announcing his pledge to Pitt the next day. Rasheem Biles, another three-star athlete from Pickering, Ohio, joined Lovelance in committing that Sunday , but was the last player to put his commitment in writing.
While the delay itself doesn't mean anything on its own, it is unusual. Typically recruits will announce that they had committed simultaneously with Narduzzi's announcement or within a day after. Two more unnamed players have yet to announce that they had made final decisions to stick with the Panthers.
