Meet the players for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Kyron Albright (Team Willamette)

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest's top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville.

Over the next week, SBLive will be introducing each of the 78 players set to take part in this year’s game.

Kyron Albright

Number: 15

Position: WR / DB

Height: 6’0

Weight: 180

High School / Class: Beaverton 2022

H.S. Coach: Bob Boyer

College: Western Oregon University

Kyron is a four-time varsity letterman in football and two-time letterman in track at Beaverton High School. He was named 2nd team All-Conference on offense as a wide receiver and 2nd team All-Conference as a defensive back. Kyron runs a 4.4-second 40-yard dash. His talent and speed is undeniable. Inside the classroom, Kyron has a 3.08 GPA. During his offseason from football or track, Kyron is either in the gym or at work. The love for football began in the fifth grade when he was playing for Beaverton Youth Football, and his passion grew stronger from there. In 8th grade, Kyron was one of the top 50 players chosen as a 1st team All-State athlete to play in the Cascade Showcase. Kyron will continue his passion for football after graduation. He will attend Western Oregon University this fall to play football for the Wolves.

