Part of the massive 1,864-unit Gentry on the Green apartment complex has taken a step toward becoming reality. The Scottsdale Development Review Board on June 16 voted 5-1 to approve the site plan for the first phase of the project, with 262 apartments. The site plan for the 320-unit Phase 1B was also up for consideration but was put on hold until a later date. City Council approved a rezoning for the project in December 2019.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO