“Chuck” Herdina, age 93, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away June 22. Chuck was born on June 16, 1929 on his family farm. On July 2, 1952, Chuck married Betty Pribyl. They raised their children on the farm which was established in 1892 and still exists today. Farming was his greatest joy; he also loved to hunt, trap, fish, and family geneology. Evenings, you could always find him at the round table in a game of cards with someone. Chuck was very proud of his family and all their accomplishments.

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO