ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mutual interest between Baker Mayfield, Seahawks?

By Originally posted on
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQ9C6_0gLHr8oH00
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) has sparked the Seahawks' interest. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

For a while, the Panthers appeared to have the Baker Mayfield market to themselves. Regarding a trade, that still may be the case. But the Seahawks continue to represent an interested party.

Mayfield is also interested in a Seattle destination, according to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com, describing the Seahawks as more likely to acquire Mayfield than the Panthers — unless Carolina and Cleveland can move closer on trade terms. Those teams have been haggling over Mayfield’s contract for several weeks, though it is unknown what kind of compensation the Panthers are offering.

Not long after the Browns’ Deshaun Watson acquisition, Mayfield floated Seattle as his most likely landing spot. But the disgruntled QB was not exactly confident at that point, and the subsequent delay has only moved him further into NFL limbo. The Seahawks and Panthers worked with their in-house QBs throughout the two-month offseason program, but with Mayfield’s resume (as inconsistent as it is) presenting him as an upgrade for both teams, it is understandable he continues to be connected to each.

Carolina, however, has been the only team seriously mentioned as a Mayfield trade suitor. The Seahawks are not believed to have entered substantial negotiations with the Browns about splitting up Mayfield’s contract, with the NFC West team mentioned as only being interested in the QB as a free agent. That represents an interesting variable. The Seahawks have held a Geno SmithDrew Lock competition, and Pete Carroll has said a trade for a third QB is unlikely. Of course, the 13th-year Seattle HC has offered some QB misdirection in the not-so-distant past.

Mayfield being interested in succeeding Russell Wilson in Seattle could provide some urgency for Carolina to finalize a trade. On the other end, the Panthers’ frequent talks — which are believed to have led to the Browns agreeing to pay around $10M of Mayfield’s fully guaranteed $18.9M salary — would stand to serve as a warning to the Seahawks they might miss out by not trying to acquire the fifth-year passer via trade. Thus far, the Seahawks have been willing to risk Mayfield going to the Panthers by not entering known trade talks.

Then again, the Seahawks just completed a major QB transaction after little surfaced regarding trade talks. The Broncos had been mentioned as a team Wilson would waive his no-trade clause for, but GMs John Schneider and George Paton‘s negotiations — between the Combine and early March, when the future Hall of Famer was dealt for a monster trade package — largely proceeded off the grid. If the Seahawks are potentially conducting trade talks with the Browns, that could prompt the Panthers to make a better offer.

If this process does reach the point the Browns cut Mayfield — which the AFC North team has continually resisted — the passer’s Seahawks interest would be relevant if it comes down to a Carolina-or-Seattle free agency decision. More than a month away from training camp, that scenario remains far off. But it would certainly be better for one of these teams to make a move earlier, in an effort to have Mayfield up to relative speed on his new team’s scheme by camp.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died at age 26, according to a team announcement Wednesday morning. No cause of death has been provided. The former Louisiana Tech standout had been with the Ravens since 2019, joining the team as a third-round pick. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Report: NFL's push for year-long Deshaun Watson suspension ended settlement talks

But the NFL or NFLPA can appeal Robinson’s verdict. That appeal would be decided by the league, which is believed to be pushing for a significant suspension. The league and the union entered settlement talks about a Watson punishment earlier this month, but those negotiations broke down. The NFL’s push for a year-long Watson ban is believed to have led to the parties shutting down the settlement talks, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Former DT, broadcaster Tony Siragusa dies at 55

Former Ravens and Colts defensive tackle Tony Siragusa, who worked as a broadcaster for an extended period after his playing career, died in his sleep, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports (on Twitter). Siragusa was 55. Prior to his lengthy career as a FOX sideline reporter, the gregarious NFL presence played...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Swimsuit Photos

Dallas Cowboys football players aren't the only aspect of the franchise with a devout following. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the most-known cheerleading group in the world, has a big fan base, as well. With more than 500,000 followers on Instagram, the Cowboys cheerleaders have a lot of fans. This year,...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
The Spun

Tony Siragusa Details Are Emerging: NFL World Reacts

Details are beginning to emerge from the tragic death of former NFL star Tony Siragusa. Siragusa, one of the most-loved linemen in Baltimore Ravens history, died at the age of 55 earlier this week. He reportedly died in his sleep and received CPR at home. TMZ Sports had details on...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Jameis Winston Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Jameis Winston's bizarre training videos go viral every offseason at this point. The New Orleans Saints likely starting quarterback was trending on social media on Saturday for his latest offseason training video. This one is pretty entertaining. A video of Winston doing a unique bench-press training went viral on social...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Ge
MarketRealist

Tony Siragusa: Goose's Net Worth, Wife, and Family

On June 22, former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") passed away. Here’s what we know about his net worth, wife, and family. Net worth: $6 million (estimated) Former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") has died at the young age of 55. After leaving professional football, he worked as an analyst for FOX Sports and took up several other on-screen roles.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield, Browns Speculation

Could Baker Mayfield have just a few more games in a Cleveland Browns uniform left in him? As unlikely as it sounds, one NFL analyst believes it's actually his golden ticket out of Cleveland. Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus tweeted on Sunday that while Baker may loathe the idea...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Broncos React To Death Of Legendary Franchise Quarterback

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black starting quarterback in modern American football, died Monday at the age of 76. Drafted by the AFL's Denver Broncos as a cornerback, Briscoe threw for 1,589 yards and a 14 touchdowns in 1968's rookie season. The team said they were "heartbroken" to learn of Briscoe's death in a statement posted on Twitter.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Breaking: Star NFL Wide Receiver Still Wants Out

One of the best wide receivers in the National Football League still wants out heading into the 2022 regular season. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade earlier this year. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the All-Pro wide receiver still wants out of San Francisco.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on first season of post-Ben Roethlisberger era

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin admits he’s both scared and excited as he and the team enter their first season in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Big Ben officially retired at the conclusion of the 2022 season after spending his whole 18-year career in Pittsburgh. Of course it’s a big change for the franchise that […] The post Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on first season of post-Ben Roethlisberger era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy