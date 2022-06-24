ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

John Williams (and Maybe Harrison Ford?) to Retire from Film After Indiana Jones 5 - IGN News

By 0:43
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary film composer John Williams has revealed he plans...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Indiana Jones 5: Antonio Banderas Reveals Reaction to Seeing Harrison Ford in Character

Indiana Jones swings back into action in next year's still-untitled fifth film to feature the adventurer. James Mangold directs the film, and Harrison Ford again dons the hat and wields the bullwhip. Antonio Banderas is also a member of the film's cast, rumored to be playing an ally of Dr. Jones. Even a star like Banderas isn't immune to getting a little starstruck when seeing such an iconic figure in the flesh for the first time. Banderas spoke to USA Today and recalled his experience walking onto the Indiana Jones 5 set and seeing Ford in full costume for the first time.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Indiana Jones 5 May Be John Williams' And Harrison Ford's Final Film

Indiana Jones 5 will be out on June 30, 2023, and its release may be bittersweet for franchise fans. Speaking with the Associated Press, iconic composer John Williams said the movie could be his last score--and revealed that it may also be Harrison Ford's final film. "At the moment I'm...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
John Williams
Outsider.com

‘Longmire’: What Is Katee Sackhoff Up To Today?

Longmire went off the air back in 2017, but co-lead Katee Sackhoff has continued to land high-profile acting roles. Longmire debuted on A&E. However, it was saved from being canceled by Netflix in 2015. It ran for 6 seasons in total, with Sackhoff playing Victoria “Vic” Moretti in all of them. The actor has gone on to play a variety of parts, some mirroring Deputy Moretti. Others are considerably different.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ign#Film Star
thedigitalfix.com

Laura Dern brought Clint Eastwood to meet the T-Rex from Jurassic Park

It turns out that even a seasoned tough guy like Clint Eastwood gets skittish around dinosaurs. In an interview with Uproxx, star of the adventure movie Jurassic Park, Laura Dern shared how she once took the legendary western actor around the set of the prehistoric classic. In the behind-the-scenes tour, Dern introduced Eastwood to the famous animatronic T-Rex – and yes, Clint was reportedly just as terrified as all moviegoers initially were.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman Is the Son of a Hollywood Legend

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to soar to new heights more than a week following its Memorial Day Weekend premiere. And while the nostalgia for the 1986 original combined with a captivating plot and explosive, adrenaline-pumping aerial shots have surely driven audiences to theaters, the film also boasts an impressive cast. At the forefront is Tom Cruise, paired with an appearance from “Top Gun” original star Val Kilmer. Other noteworthy features include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm. However, “Top Gun: Maverick” star Lewis Pullman is the son of a Hollywood legend himself. That’s “A League of Their Own” actor Bill Pullman.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

How to Watch 'Elvis': Is the Musical Biopic Streaming or in Theaters?

At the peak of his prime, Elvis Presley was arguably the biggest performing artist in the world and the undisputed King of Rock and Roll. He was more than a musician; he was one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century. It’s then no surprise that a musical biographical film centered around his life is one of the most anticipated films of 2022.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Blade Runner’ Star Rutger Hauer Took Exception to His Character Roy Batty Being Labeled a Villain

Blade Runner star Rutger Hauer did not see his character as a villain, and the actor took some exception to that notion while doing press for the film’s initial release. The iconic Ridley Scott sci-fi movie set in 2019 Los Angeles starring Harrison Ford as a former police officer tasked with hunting down synthetic humans turns 40 on Saturday.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition' Video Game Restored for Consoles, Steam ArrivesLea Seydoux Joins 'Dune: Part 2' as Lady MargotHarrison Ford Teases 'Indiana Jones 5' at Star Wars Celebration In an interview for the film’s 1982 release, the Netherlands-born Hauer, while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Mary Mara death: ER star dies aged 61

ER star Mary Mara has died aged 61.According to a report from the New York State Police, the actor was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent on Sunday evening. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara, who lived in the vicinity, had gone swimming and died by drowning. An autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause of death.Mara’s death was confirmed by her manager Craig Dorfman. “Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met,” Dorfman wrote in a statement to Variety. “I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in ‘Mad Forest’ off Broadway. She...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch the Jurassic Park movies in order

How do you watch the Jurassic Park movies in order? When it came out in 1993, Jurassic Park astounded audiences with dinosaurs that looked and sounded realistic. Since then, we’ve had a number of adventure movies, all based on capitalism’s gross inability to learn a meaningful lesson. Why...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy