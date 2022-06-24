John Williams (and Maybe Harrison Ford?) to Retire from Film After Indiana Jones 5 - IGN News

Indiana Jones swings back into action in next year's still-untitled fifth film to feature the adventurer. James Mangold directs the film, and Harrison Ford again dons the hat and wields the bullwhip. Antonio Banderas is also a member of the film's cast, rumored to be playing an ally of Dr. Jones. Even a star like Banderas isn't immune to getting a little starstruck when seeing such an iconic figure in the flesh for the first time. Banderas spoke to USA Today and recalled his experience walking onto the Indiana Jones 5 set and seeing Ford in full costume for the first time.

