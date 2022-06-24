ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footie-mad grandad, 80, finally fulfils his dream of playing for England

A FOOTBALL fan has finally fulfilled his dream of playing for England — at the age of 80.

Rex Buttle feared he would never kick a ball again after an horrific injury in 1959.

Footie fan Rex Buttle has finally fulfilled his dream of playing for England — at the age of 80 Credit: ANDREW LLOYD
Rex feared he would never play again after an horrific injury in 1959 Credit: ANDREW LLOYD
Rex played in a 1-1 draw against Wales - for the England over 75s walking football team this week - pictured age 17 with Sherborne Youth Club in 1958 Credit: ANDREW LLOYD

But the retired taxi driver this week played in a 1-1 draw against Wales - for the England Over 75s Walking Football team.

The grandad said: “I felt ten foot tall, I couldn’t be prouder to play for England.

“I had my football taken away from me when I was 18 and thought my dream of playing for my country was over.”

Rex, of Dorchester, Dorset, suffered a twisted vertebrae playing for Yeovil FC, and could not walk for weeks.

The football nut then volunteered as a physio and kit man at Weymouth FC and became a coach for disabled kids.

He then got involved in walking football around six years ago and says it keeps him fit as a fiddle.

And a lifetime’s dream was fulfilled when he was asked to represent England at Merthyr Tydfil.

The national side play in six or seven-man teams and battle it out for up to 20 minutes each half.

Rex said: “In the England team there are three of us who are 80 or over so I’m certainly one of the older ones in the squad.

“Most people think walking football is just a bunch of old codgers shuffling about but the team is pretty good. We might be old but we’ve still got it.”

Walking Football Association chief executive Paul Car said: “The sport has created memories for all our players but especially so for someone as senior as Rex.”

Grandad Rex, front centre, said: 'In the England team there are three of us who are 80 or over so I’m certainly one of the older ones in the squad'
Rex said: 'I felt ten foot tall, I couldn’t be prouder to play for England' Credit: ANDREW LLOYD
Rex said: 'I had my football taken away from me when I was 18 and thought my dream of playing for my country was over' Credit: ANDREW LLOYD
