‘Teen Mom’ alum Farrah Abraham pleads not guilty to battery charge

By Eileen Reslen, Marjorie Hernandez
Page Six
 3 days ago

Farrah Abraham pleaded not guilty Thursday to a battery charge against her over a nightclub brawl earlier this year, Page Six has exclusively learned.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office told us Friday that the “Teen Mom” alum, 31, faces a max sentence of six months in prison if convicted.

According to court records obtained by Page Six, Abraham was initially hit with two counts of battery against an individual named Megan Armstrong, who worked as a “peace officer.”

However, we learned that one of the charges — battery on a peace officer — was dropped after Thursday’s arraignment. Abraham still faces the second battery charge.

She did not immediately return our request for comment on her not guilty plea.

The incident in question took place on Jan. 16, 2022, at Grandmaster Records in LA. Abraham allegedly slapped a security guard, later identified as Armstrong, after partying there with a friend.

An eyewitness at the time said the reality star was asked to leave the club because she was belligerent, but she refused.

Abraham was taken into custody via a citizen’s arrest, and cops later arrested her.

Abraham allegedly hit a security guard after being asked to leave a club.
Armstrong reportedly shared her side of the story in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“This is all so embarrassing yet I have to stand up for myself, not physically, by hitting her back because that would cause problems for me,” the security guard captioned photos of her black eye, according to Heavy.com .

“I really have way too much to lose, I’m a student last few months in my bachelors program, I’m [sic] take care of my mom who has cancer, I work hard physically and mentally.”

Armstrong did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment on Abraham’s not guilty plea.

The “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” star has had a previous run-in with the law.

In 2018, she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor regarding an incident involving a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel in June of that year. She was sentenced to two years probation and five days of community labor at the time.

Abraham first rose to fame on the first season of “16 & Pregnant” on MTV in 2009. Her daughter, Sophia, is now 13 years old.

