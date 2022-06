A Cary woman was sentenced to probation for selling a skid steer, which she did not own but listed for sale online, to a man for over $20,000 in Woodstock. Margret A. Taylor, 49, of the 1500 block of Augusta Lane in Cary, was indicted in August 2019 on charges of theft between $10,000 and […] The post Probation for Cary woman who sold rented skid steer on OfferUp app to man in Woodstock appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.

