Pro-life medical center boards up windows and doors against possible violence

By KVAL
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. - As the Supreme Court makes the historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Dove Medical,...

katu.com

deseret.com

Church schedules groundbreaking for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday. Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy who serves as first counselor in the church’s North America West Area presidency, will preside at Willamette Valley temple groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 29. The event is by invitation only.
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Motorcycle accident claims life of Lebanon, Ore. resident

A motorcyclist died Sunday evening in a crash along Highway 20 east of Sweet Home. Oregon State Police and first responders were called out just before 7 p.m. on reports of a motorcycle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 55, about 25 miles east of Sweet Home. Investigators say that...
LEBANON, OR
oregontoday.net

School Bus Crash, Lane Co., June 27

Friday morning at 08:43 hours, Lane County 911 dispatch received a report of a school bus crash on Marcola Road near milepost 4. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Mohawk Fire and Rescue, and Eugene Springfield Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Upon arrival, two occupants were located: an adult male driver and a single juvenile passenger. The adult male was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The juvenile was treated and released at the scene. The investigation continues, but initial indications point to the driver suffering a medical emergency, immediately preceding the crash. Emergency responders had Marcola Road closed for a little more than an hour, to accommodate emergency vehicles and personnel. At this time the roadway has been completely reopened and normal traffic has resumed.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KGW

Tesla plans super-sized charging station in small Oregon town

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of...
SUTHERLIN, OR
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Oregon Health
Oregon Society
Eugene, OR
KATU.com

'Night of Rage': Civil unrest in downtown Eugene results in multi-agency response

EUGENE, Ore. — A multiple-agency response was needed for downtown civil unrest Friday night in Eugene, the Eugene Police Department said. 10 people were arrested. Eugene PD began receiving reports of a group publicizing on social media for people to come to a “Night of Rage” in the wake of an opinion by the Supreme Court of the United States, Dobbs v. Jackson (related to Roe v. Wade).
EUGENE, OR
lcctorch.com

SCOTUS Decision Drops, A Community Responds

Anti-choice and pro-choice protestors gathered in front of the Wayne Morse Federal Courthouse on Friday after the Supreme Court Decision in Dobbs V Jackson Women’s Health Organization. This decision has effectively ended the precedent set by Roe in 1973. The anti-choice rally featured speakers from Oregon Right To Life...
OREGON STATE
polkio.com

Shooting under investigation, south of Independence city limits

On Saturday, June 25, at about 8:57 p.m., a Polk County citizen called 911 to report hearing multiple gun shots around the area of Highland Road and Stapleton Road, outside city limits of Independence. The witness heard vehicles speeding away from the area. Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate...
POLK COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

10 arrested in ‘night of rage’ protest in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - Protesters clashed with Eugene police and were arrested during a “night of rage” on Friday in response to the Roe vs. Wade decision. Police were forced to use a form of pepper spray to control the crowd of 75, who threw smoke bombs at them. Some officers reported minor injuries during the five-hour demonstration.
EUGENE, OR
hereisoregon.com

15 things to see and do in Eugene during breaks from the World Athletics Championships

Looking to spend some time in Eugene? There’s a lot to keep you busy. Between beautiful local parks, fascinating museums, and recreation areas for hikers, cyclists, kayakers and rock climbers, it’s clear that the college town is more than just a place to catch Ducks games. That’s not to mention the local food and craft beer scene, nor the fantastic scenery found just a short drive away.
EUGENE, OR
Futurity

Passive cooling really does ease scary indoor heat

Passive cooling strategies can reduce the load on air conditioning by as much as 80%, report researchers. In simulations using weather data from a 2021 severe heat wave, a combination of shading and natural ventilation kept apartment temperatures out of the danger zone during the entirety of the three-day event, even without air conditioning.
EUGENE, OR
hereisoregon.com

Chill, eat, drink and play at the Eugene Riverfront Festival

This story is shared in partnership with Travel Oregon. So you’ll be in Eugene during the World Athletics Championships Oregon22? Outside of all the track and field action at Hayward Field, you’ll probably want a place to eat, drink, play and chill while soaking up the vibe of this historic occasion.
EUGENE, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn principal accepts NMSD post

District's new director of teaching and learning is an experienced professional, returning employeeAURORA — North Marion School District Superintendent Ginger Redlinger announced on June 22 that the district has hired for the position of Director of Teaching and Learning — an educator from Woodburn with 20 years of experience and a passion for equity. Desiree Kiesel, who's been the principal of the Woodburn Arts and Communications Academy for nearly five years, possesses a wealth of ideal experience, including her work at the Oregon Department of Education as an English language arts specialist. She devoted many years to the Woodburn...
WOODBURN, OR
uoregon.edu

To beat the summer heat, passive cooling really works

Opening the windows at night and pulling down shades during the sunniest part of the afternoon can keep homes from becoming dangerously hot during extreme heat waves. New research from the UO measures just how big of an impact these passive cooling strategies can have, especially in the Pacific Northwest.
EUGENE, OR
Woodburn Independent

Marion County's 2022-23 budget breaks record

Marion County adopts a record-breaking budget with emphasis on public safety, small-town infrastructureSALEM — On Wednesday, June 22, Marion County Board of Commissioners approved the 2022-23 fiscal year county budget totaling $692,644,391 -- the largest budget ever approved by the county. County officials noted that the size of the budget is largely due to an influx of one-time state and federal funding. Nearly $68 million of the county funding is from American Rescue Plan Act dollars, allocated to projects intended to support critical urban and rural infrastructure, create or improve community spaces, and benefit low- to moderate- income residents. Earlier...
MARION COUNTY, OR

