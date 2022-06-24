ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Woman shot during argument in New Port Richey, deputies say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies arrested a man in their investigation of a Thursday night shooting, according to a release.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a shooting around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Plathe Road and Rowan Road.

Deputies said the shooting stemmed from an argument between Heath Perry, 53, and a female victim that escalated when Perry shot the woman. Both parties were said to have known each other before the incident.

The woman is expected to survive her injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Perry was charged with attempted murder and taken into custody.

