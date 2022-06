Arkansas crops: soybeans 77% and cotton 78% rated good to excellent. Crop conditions declined slightly as temperatures rose and rainfall was scarce. Soybeans are rated 77% good to excellent, with 51% of the crop blooming. Just 2% of the crop is left to be planted. Cotton is rated 78% good to excellent with 51% squaring and 2% setting bolls. The rice crop is rated 71% rated good to excellent, and 1% of the crop is headed. Peanuts are rated 86% good to excellent with 11% pegging. Corn is rated 75% good to excellent, 58% of the crop is silking and 10% is in the dough stage.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO