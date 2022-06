Thanks for the excellent letter about solar panels in the June 13 Chronicle (Page A6, titled “There must be a sense of urgency,” by Ellie Brahe). Rooftop solar is an excellent way to help solve America’s energy needs. It is produced where it is used and any excess is used by neighbors, so no transmission equipment is required to transport it from a solar farm. Efficiency does decrease on hot summer days, but it is offset by longer days and more direct sunlight. Seasonal differences are minimal on my system. Energy and the environment should be on everyone’s mind, lest we go the way of the passenger pigeon.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO