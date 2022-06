PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they are investigating after an inmate at a Pasquotank County jail was found dead Friday. The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to Albemarle District Jail due to EMS needing help with an inmate that was not breathing. Deputies say they were brought to the B-block inside of the jail where emergency personnel were already working on life-saving measures.

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO