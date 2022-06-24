ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

The latest Windows updates could fix your broken VPN

By Sead Fadilpašić
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SNC7_0gLHnlWj00
(Image credit: TechRadar)

Microsoft has just released previews of three new updates, which seemingly fix multiple connectivity issues plaguing some Windows versions after the last cumulative update.

As reported by BleepingComputer, the company published three cumulative updates for the month, one for Windows 11 (KB5014668), one for Windows Server 2022 (KB5014665), and one for Windows 10, 1809 (KB5014669).

Among the usual bug fixes and performance tweaks, these updates also address the issues reported earlier this week regarding Wi-Fi hotspots. Last week, Microsoft explained how an earlier patch broke the feature.

Share your thoughts on Cybersecurity and get a free copy of the Hacker's Manual 2022 (opens in new tab). Help us find how businesses are preparing for the post-Covid world and the implications of these activities on their cybersecurity plans. Enter your email at the end of this survey (opens in new tab) to get the bookazine, worth $10.99/£10.99.

"When attempting to use the hotspot feature, the host device might lose the connection to the internet after a client device connects," Microsoft said.

The fix is great news for those affected by the flaw, but for the time being, only these three versions of the OS resolve the issue. Meanwhile, people using Windows 10 other than 1809, Windows 8.1, or Windows 7 SP1 will have to wait a bit longer (probably until the next Patch Tuesday).

VPN issues fixed too?

On June 14, Microsoft released KB5014697, a cumulative update that addresses a number of known Windows issues. However, the patch also introduced new flaws, namely issues with the sign-in process for Azure Active Directory, as well as Microsoft 365 on Arm devices (besides the Wi-Fi hotspot issue).

According to the Bleeping Computer, Microsoft still hasn’t acknowledged VPN (opens in new tab) and RDP connection issues that are plaguing RRAS servers following the June Windows Server updates. What’s more, people have also started reporting issues with LLTP/SSTP VPN clients, as well as RDP failing to connect.

Among the more troubling problems is servers (opens in new tab) simply freezing for minutes, after a client connects to the RRAS server with SSTP. Microsoft’s solution to the problem, as the company told the publication, is to temporarily disable the NAT feature on RRAS servers.

However, some admins are reporting that the latest raft of preview updates solve these VPN-related problems too, which suggests a widespread fix for all Windows operating systems could be imminent.

Via BleepingComputer (opens in new tab)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pe8ik_0gLHnlWj00

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Getting a lot of spam calls? Here's how you can get rid of them

Chances are you've found yourself inundated by spam calls, SMS and emails at one time or another, and even if you've turned to a third-party solution like Truecaller, the subsequent notifications still often prove a bit of a handful. Thankfully, even without additional apps, Android and iOS devices already grant...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

This Android malware is so dangerous, even Google is worried

Google has confirmed reports of the existence of an extremely potent Android malware (opens in new tab), and notified victims that they’re being targeted. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Benoit Sevens, and Clement Lecigne of the company’s Threat Analysis Group said cybersecurity researchers from Lookout were right when they discovered, and warned users, of the existence of a dangerous Android virus (opens in new tab) called Hermit.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Updates#Vpn#Cybersecurity#Patch
makeuseof.com

Your iPhone Can Be Tracked Even When It’s Powered Off

Researchers at the Technical University of Darmstadt in Germany discovered that even when your iPhone is powered off, it can still be tracked. This discovery has many people concerned about what this means for them. These researchers also discovered that your iPhone might be vulnerable to hackers when it’s powered...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Prime Day 2022: Don't Miss 9 Amazon Prime Perks Hiding in Plain Sight

Amazon Prime Day is just weeks ahead, starting July 12 this year, but deals are already heating up. If you're a Prime member, you likely already take advantage of its free two-day shipping, as well as Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music. But Amazon Prime includes tons of other perks and bonuses that you might not know about.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Windows 10
The Verge

Roku’s capable Streambars are down to their lowest prices

Both the Roku Streambar and Streambar Pro soundbars are matching their lowest prices ever. The 14-inch Roku Streambar (perfect for smaller entertainment setups) usually sells for $129.99 but is on sale right now at Amazon and Best Buy for $99.99. The larger 32-inch Streambar Pro with more powerful sound is down to $149.99 from its usual $179.99 at both Amazon and Best Buy.
ELECTRONICS
NME

Microsoft Edge’s Clarity Boost should make in-browser streaming much clearer

Microsoft has added a new gaming portal and Clarity Boost feature to its Microsoft Edge internet browser. Whilst cloud streaming already exists online for Xbox and PC, this new homepage on Edge and the Clarity Boost feature aim to make games look better, and make it easier for players to navigate through their favourite titles as well (via Bleeping Computer and PC Gamer).
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Millions of free VPN user records leaked

Free Virtual Private Network (VPN) service provider Bean VPN, has leaked personally identifiable information on millions of its users, researchers have found. Cybersecurity researchers from Cybernews stumbled upon a database with more than 18GB of connection logs generated by the app. The database, discovered by the researchers during a routine...
TECHNOLOGY
nextbigfuture.com

Real Time View of Starlink Satellites

Satellitemap.space has a real-time view of the Starlink low earth orbit satellite constellation. Each dot is a Starlink satellite. You can see how many are over any particular country or region. There are some string of dots. Those are recent launches that still have to move to their final positions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PC Gamer

Microsoft's released a quick check to see whether your PC is ready for DirectStorage and next-gen gaming

Microsoft's DirectStorage could be a literal game-changer when it launches, offering one second load times and expansive, seamless open worlds. You can check if your system is ready for DirectStorage (opens in new tab) right now thanks to a new preview of the Microsoft Game Bar feature in Windows 11. The Gaming Features tab in the settings menu will tell you whether your system is ready for DirectX 12 Ultimate, allow you to enable HDR and Auto HDR without diving into the myriad Windows settings screens, and now shows which parts of your system are and aren't ready for the next-gen DirectStorage feature.
SOFTWARE
CNET

Your Ultimate Guide to Windows 11 Keyboard Shortcuts

Windows 11 is Microsoft's latest software update, and while many of the features and settings are still the same as they were on Windows 10, there are several new additions -- and that includes a few unique keyboard shortcuts to perform tasks faster and improve your overall productivity. : Windows...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

TechRadar

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy