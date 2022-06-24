ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump took entitlements off the table. One of his 2022 candidates just put them back on

By Mark Murray
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the secrets to Donald Trump’s political success in 2016 was that he ruled out cuts and reforms to entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare —...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 387

Annie Campbell
3d ago

Why are they calling SS and Medicare entitlements when we've paid into them our whole working life? The GOP only wants to strip our rights away and then take away what is rightfully ours. That care nothing about us, only power and money. Vote them out.

Reply(28)
317
RADIO SPOT ●
2d ago

Don't Say Tr*mp And Success In The Same Sentence, The Loser Is A Complete Failure. Look At His Resorts And Casinos. Don't Forget His Ex Wives.

Reply(133)
288
Dannie Dyke
2d ago

the same people that vote for these crooks are the same people who would give their last $20 to a TV evangelical that owns several mansion's and a private jet!

Reply(3)
155
Related
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton warns Democrats' fixation with transgender issues and condemning JK Rowling could cost them the upcoming midterms and 2024 presidential election

Hillary Clinton warned that Democrats' insistence on focusing on transgender issues and spending their time condemning JK Rowling could cost them the 2024 election - and cost America democracy itself. In an interview with the Financial Times, the former secretary of state and presidential candidate agreed with reporter Edward Luce...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
americanmilitarynews.com

Richest man in the world announces his Republican 2024 presidential pick

Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — the richest man in the world — announced his support this week for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race after revealing that he recently voted Republican for the first time during a runoff election in Texas. Musk...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says “we are living through what feels like the end of the Supreme Court as we know it” while detailing the new Washington Post report that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Trump-linked attorney John Eastman who was behind the plot to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election on January 6.June 16, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entitlements#Cnn#Medicare#Gop#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy