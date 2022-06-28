ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

First Black owned sliced bread company started by 3 Kenwood Academy graduates giving back to South Side community

By Audrina Bigos
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18FzHH_0gLHnQwM00

First black owned bread company gives back to South Side community 03:06

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Some businesses are about more than making money -- they're about giving back to the communities.

That's the case with the first-ever Black-owned sliced bread company that was started by a group of friends from right here in Chicago.

The greatest thing since sliced bread. You might have said it, without even knowing it dates back to 1928. That's when the first pre-sliced packaged bread was sold.

"What's crazy is it took 100 years for Black people to be part of this industry," Charles Alexander of the Black Bread Company. "To reap the benefits of our families and our community eating bread every day."

The Black Bread Company launched in February of 2021 to commemorate Black History Month. Now, these three friends and fathers from Chicago's South Side are one year in the game.

They are not just selling, they are serving.

"You can start a business, be successful in business and still be about your people and where you come," Alexander said.

As products of Chicago Public Schools, all graduates of Kenwood Academy, they're teaching the lessons learned in all those loaves to CPS students.

"Thirty for 30," Alexander said. "Our goal is to hit 30 CPS schools in 30 days or more. Free of charge. We just want to come and show love to inspire and motivate and say we were in those seats and look what we did."

The team also hires interns through a partnership with Phalanx Family Services -- which connects South Side youth to careers.

In their biggest move yet, the guys are now offering a slice of their success through an equity crowdfunding campaign.

For $2.78 per share and a minimum buy-in of $250.20, you can invest. And within just 45 days...

"Over a thousand investors and over $700,000 dollars in investments, so now our community has a stake in our company," Jamal Lewis said.

The owners said they received emails from first-time investors.

So any way you slice it, the bread business is looking up for this trio as they lift up those around them.

"We're proud of that, being part of our community learning and growing together and being open to new ideas and ownership," Lewis said.

The bread is distributed from a warehouse in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. And now sold in 70 stores across Chicagoland, plus shipped internationally. The Black Bread Company was just valued at $51 million.

You can learn more about their crowdfunding campaign going on right now on t he Black Bread Company's website.

Comments / 41

Thomas Bell
8d ago

How do you know it's the first Black Bread Company? Are you that racist you only see the color of people's skin?

Reply(1)
10
The Bad Guy
8d ago

Bet it's Wheat Bread because White Bread would be racist 🤣😂

Reply
13
DMitri Elbert
7d ago

Awesome! Although I don't eat bread, it's nice knowing these friends collaborated and extend opportunities for young people.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

First Black, trans-led LGBTQ+ center in Hyde Park helps to enrich its community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As pride month comes to an end we want to take you to a place that enriches life for people in the LGBTQ+ community all year long.CBS 2's Jim Williams tells us, "Brave Space Alliance" in Hyde Park is there to help people survive and thrive."I founded Brave Space in the midst of horror.""We lost four Black transwomen due to murder back-to-back in a four-month span. There was no outcry.""We did a March. We had over 3500 people on the ground in the midst of winter."  Lasaia Wade is the CEO and founder of Brave Space Alliance in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago, Cook County increasing minimum wages on Friday; how much will workers get?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Check your check." That's the catchy message from labor advocates as the minimum wage officially rises Friday in Chicago and Cook County.For some people, they'll make more than $15 dollars an hour. Others make lower.Morning Insider Lauren Victory reports on how confusing this can all be and who to turn to for help."It's a hot mess to be honest with you," said Laura Garza from Arise Chicago, talking about the different rates for minimum wage in Chicago, the suburbs and the State.For Cook County and Chicago, the minimum wage goes up, effective Friday, July 1. Pay depends...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
CBS Chicago

Chosen Few picnic returns to Jackson Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Fourth of July weekend tradition returned to Chicago's South Side Saturday. About 45,000 people were expected in Jackson Park for the Chosen Few picnic. The annual house music festival features top deejays from Chicago and around the world. Fans came ready to dance after the pandemic forced the festival to go virtual the past two years. This was the picnic's thirtieth year. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot near alley on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A woman was shot near an alley in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood Friday morning. The shooting occurred in the 300 block of East 69th Place. At about 11:10 a.m., a 40-year-old woman was near an alley when she was struck in the leg by gunfire. She was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Good Samaritan who saved man from CTA Red Line tracks receives Humanitarian Award in Matteson

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new honor for a man who saved a life on the CTA tracks.The Village of Matteson honored Anthony Perry with a 2022 humanitarian award for his bravery.This is the second honor for Perry who received an award a few weeks ago from a local businessman.In early June, Perry was heading to work when a man fell on the tracks.Perry jumped down to move the man off the rail, saving his life.
MATTESON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenwood Academy#South Chicago#Sliced Bread#Black Bread#Black People#Artsculture#Racism#First Black#The Black Bread Company#Cps
CBS Chicago

Four people wounded in West Garfield Park mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were wounded Friday evening in a mass shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said at 9:04 p.m., a man was walking north on Springfield Avenue at Monroe Street when he took out a gun and began shooting.A 36-year-old woman was shot in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Another woman, about 20, was shot once in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.A 41-year-old man was shot once in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. Another man, about 25, was shot multiple times in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.No one was in custody late Friday. Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen overcoming tragedy after being shot in East Garfield Park last year

CHICAGO (CBS) – As we head into another holiday weekend, there is a sad reality Chicago faces. The youngest most innocent victims becoming unintended targets of gun violence. CBS 2's Steven Graves talks to one young girl who is pushing through her tragedy and has a message for anyone thinking about picking up a gun. When 15-year-old Ayonna Fleming hurts, she puts the pain into music. Her song still resonates since she was shot twice in the legs last Labor Day Weekend."Recently, there was something happening to where my family wanted to do something on the 4th of July, but...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Chicago

Chicago's Arab American community launches campaign to end racial profiling

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Following a story we broke Thursday night on CBS 2, Chicago's Arab American community is demanding police end the use of suspicious activity reporting after a groundbreaking study found the reports were being used as tool for racial profiling.  We gave you the first exclusive look at the findings from the report Thursday night.  Read the full report here at AAAN's website, or below On Friday, the Arab American Action Network officially launched their Campaign to End Racial Profiling.  And as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, getting a response from law enforcement has been more difficult...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City leaders outline safety plans for 4th of July weekend; asking parents to participate

CHICAGO (CBS) – Nice weather this holiday weekend means Chicago's lakefront will be packed.City leaders on Friday outlined their plans to keep everyone safe – calling on parents to help keep kids out of trouble."Parents, guardians, caring adults in our children's lives, have a plan for them this weekend. Know where they are and who they are with," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Police say you can expect to see more officers on foot and bike patrols throughout the city this weekend. And the office of emergency management will be closely monitoring all weekend events in real-time.One spot police are focusing on is Saturday night's fireworks at Navy Pier.Police will be setting up a command post there with the fire department and the FBI -- monitoring security checkpoints and watching more than 600 cameras.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Park District announces opening of 37 of 77 pools on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Park District announced it will open only 37 of its 77 pools starting on Tuesday.The park district blamed a shortage of lifeguards and said it could only hire about 55% of its targeted number of qualified seasonal lifeguards, according to a news release.The district will move some beach lifeguards to make up for the shortage and limit access to smaller beaches. The city said every resident will be able to find an open pool within two miles of their home. "Neighborhood pools are incredibly valuable resources for our residents and families, providing recreation and relief from...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Catalytic converter thieves are on the loose around Chicago, and they act fast

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars parked around the Chicago area. Police say the thieves pull up in car alongside parked cars, climb underneath, and remove the converters in just a minute or two. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police on Thursday issued a warning about more than a dozen catalytic converter thefts.  These particular thefts were all on the Northwest Side, but it seems really no neighborhood is off limits. If you hear the sound of someone power-sawing through metal coming from your parked car, chances are the catalytic converter is about...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
26K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy