ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

The top three players in each position group: Running backs, No. 2 Jaylon Glover

By Cole Bagley
AllUtes
AllUtes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mjCk_0gLHnOQ800

With the 2022 football season around the corner, FanNation AllUtes breaks down the top three players in each position group.

With the return of Tavion Thomas and Micah Bernard, and the addition of freshman Jaylon Glover, Utah's running back room is bursting at the seams with talent and should be one of the top groups in the nation.

With that being said, its important to note where each individual player ranks amongst the rest of the talent, and what their contributions may look like for the 2022 season.

Before making his way to Utah this spring, Glover registered an impressive 6,400 yards on 823 carries (7.8 average) and 83 touchdowns during his high school career. Capped off with a career-high 2,073 yards and 26 touchdowns during his senior year, Glover was named Florida’s Mr. Football in 2021.

After a remarkable high school campaign, Glover didn't skip a beat as he took spring camp by storm and orchestrated one of the most impressive performances we may have seen from a freshman in years. In addition to a high-level of maturity for his age, Glover also demonstrated a college ready skill-set and should be prepared to take snaps from day one.

What makes him truly special are his impressive bursts and sheer power which allow him to explode for big plays whenever a seam is opened. Glover also possesses a high level of instinct, elite ability to change direction and solid awareness which allows him to effectively navigate the trenches and burn defenses for their mistakes.

Additionally, Glover consistently demonstrated throughout camp and the spring game that he's not afraid. He did exactly what was asked for him, kept his head down, exceeded expectations and showed no need for an adjustment period.

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, fans shouldn't be surprised to see Glover fulfilling the RB2 role behind Thomas, as he completely floored the coaches and showed he's ready. While they may ease Glover into the position early on, especially with an SEC opponent in Florida week one, Glover will quickly make a name for himself and no team should expect any sort of drop off when Thomas takes a breather.

Between these highly talented backs, Utah's run game should yet again be a three-headed monster, and one that Glover is primary contributor for with his explosiveness, agility and power.

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SI_Utah

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Demarkcus Bowman transfer rumors: 3 destinations for former 5-star RB

Former five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman has entered the transfer portal once again. Demarkcus Bowman finds himself in the transfer portal again, as the former five-star running back is leaving the Florida Gators program. Bowman initially committed to Clemson in December 2019 before officially enrolling in August 2020. He lasted...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
On3.com

Auburn Tigers ‘really high’ with 4-star offensive tackle

Four-star offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun keeps visiting Auburn. And the Tigers keep impressing him. Saturday, Calhoun was back on campus. For those keeping score at home, that was the 2024 standout’s fourth trip there, with his first coming way back in the summer of 2021 for a camp. “I...
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

Georgia Tech Football: The Offensive Line is the Biggest Key to Success on Offense in 2022

One of the most intriguing storylines to follow for Georgia Tech Football heading into fall camp is the competition that is going to be happening at every position. At quarterback, Clemson transfer Taisun Phommachanh and Akron transfer Zach Gibson are going to be pushing incumbent starter Jeff Sims at quarterback. That will be the headliner for most fans and analysts, but the most important competition will be upfront on the offensive line.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fannation Allutes
The Associated Press

Deshaun Watson’s legal team set to face off versus NFL

Deshaun Watson’s legal team takes on the NFL on Tuesday in front of a retired judge to determine his immediate future with the Cleveland Browns. Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association, will hold a hearing to determine whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Blue-chip defensive lineman lists Florida in top 3 schools

Florida football seemed to stumble a bit recently after head coach Billy Napier issued an open letter to the public that did little to instill confidence in the new coaching regime. However, the Gators got some great news on Monday afternoon from the recruiting front when one of the more sought-after prep prospects from the Sunshine State narrowed down their list of preferred schools.
KISSIMMEE, FL
AllUtes

AllUtes

Salt Lake Cty, UT
85
Followers
160
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

AllUtes is a FanNation channel covering University of Utah athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/utah

Comments / 0

Community Policy