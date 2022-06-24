ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NFC North News: Bears LB Matthew Adams Arrested

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49kCjo_0gLHnMeg00

The Chicago Bears' newest linebacker was arrested on Thursday.

Linebacker Matthew Adams, who signed with the Chicago Bears this past offseason, was reportedly arrested on Thursday, according to TMZ Sports.

Prior to joining his new team, Adams was a member of the Indianapolis Colts for the past four seasons.

He decided to follow his former defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus, who is currently serving as the head coach of the Bears.

According to TMZ Sports , "We're told Adams -- who signed a 1-year deal with the Bears in April -- was questioned by cops around 6:45 PM after he was spotted near a Jeep that was reported stolen. Adams allegedly claimed to have bought the car ... but when cops searched the vehicle, they found a loaded handgun in the center console and an extended mag in the trunk."

The 26-year-old was reportedly booked on misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon, carrying/possessing a firearm and received a citation for having a high-capacity magazine and metal piercing bullets.

TMZ Sports noted, "We're told Adams had a permit for the gun, but it was NOT issued by the state of Illinois."

Adams is next due in court this August.

The owner of the vehicle is not pressing charges at this time.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

The retirement scoreboard for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski now reads:. Gronkowski officially retired from the National Football League for a second time this week. Brady, of course, retired earlier this year, but opted to play another season. Gronkowski joked that Brady doesn't like to lose... It's tough to see...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Hernandez Anniversary

Nine years to the day, Aaron Hernandez news shocked the National Football League. The late New England Patriots tight end was arrested, charged with murder and released by the AFC East franchise on June 26, nine years ago. It was one of the most-shocking days in recent NFL history. Hernandez...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Siragusa Details Are Emerging: NFL World Reacts

Details are beginning to emerge from the tragic death of former NFL star Tony Siragusa. Siragusa, one of the most-loved linemen in Baltimore Ravens history, died at the age of 55 earlier this week. He reportedly died in his sleep and received CPR at home. TMZ Sports had details on...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Legendary NFL Player Reveals What He Heard About Colin Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason. While Kaepernick has not been signed by the Raiders - or any NFL team, for that matter - he remains interested in making a comeback to the league. However, according to one former star player,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfc North#American Football#Nfc North News#The Chicago Bears#Tmz Sports#The Indianapolis Colts#Jeep#Facebook Follow#Detroitpodcast
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes, Wife Share Awesome Personal News

Congratulations are in order for Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Sunday afternoon, Brittany Mahomes released a video, revealing that she and her husband are expecting a boy. Patrick and Brittany welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl, last year. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Peyton Manning Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Peyton Manning has maintained a strong interest in the Denver Broncos since his retirement in 2015. With Russell Wilson joining his former team, he had some thoughts on what that means. Speaking to the media recently, Manning said that Denver marks "a new chapter" for the now-former Seattle Seahawks quarterback....
NFL
MarketRealist

Tony Siragusa: Goose's Net Worth, Wife, and Family

On June 22, former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") passed away. Here’s what we know about his net worth, wife, and family. Net worth: $6 million (estimated) Former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") has died at the young age of 55. After leaving professional football, he worked as an analyst for FOX Sports and took up several other on-screen roles.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Jameis Winston Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Jameis Winston's bizarre training videos go viral every offseason at this point. The New Orleans Saints likely starting quarterback was trending on social media on Saturday for his latest offseason training video. This one is pretty entertaining. A video of Winston doing a unique bench-press training went viral on social...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Broncos React To Death Of Legendary Franchise Quarterback

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black starting quarterback in modern American football, died Monday at the age of 76. Drafted by the AFL's Denver Broncos as a cornerback, Briscoe threw for 1,589 yards and a 14 touchdowns in 1968's rookie season. The team said they were "heartbroken" to learn of Briscoe's death in a statement posted on Twitter.
DENVER, CO
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Star NFL Wide Receiver Still Wants Out

One of the best wide receivers in the National Football League still wants out heading into the 2022 regular season. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade earlier this year. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the All-Pro wide receiver still wants out of San Francisco.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on first season of post-Ben Roethlisberger era

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin admits he’s both scared and excited as he and the team enter their first season in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Big Ben officially retired at the conclusion of the 2022 season after spending his whole 18-year career in Pittsburgh. Of course it’s a big change for the franchise that […] The post Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on first season of post-Ben Roethlisberger era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy